Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes Next / MotoGP San Marino GP: Pirro leads Marini in opening practice
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch

Marc Marquez's reluctance to comment on whether he has decided to stay with Honda in MotoGP in 2024 strengthens links to a shock Ducati switch.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The speculation, which in recent weeks was labelled as a rumour, has kicked up a gear on Thursday at the San Marino Grand Prix, with some media outlets even writing that Marquez has already decided to quit his Honda contract a year early.

Speedweek, a Red Bull-owned publication, claimed that Marquez will join Gresini with his brother, Alex, as team-mate, and with the energy drink brand as one of the main sponsors.

The possibility of Marquez ending up in the Faenza-based team is real, and that's not new. But Motorsport.com understands that it is much more complicated to get this deal over the line.

Neither Repsol nor Estrella Galicia, the other two brands that accompany Marquez, have agreed escape clauses with Honda.

Marquez has asked the Japanese manufacturer to present him with a plan for hiring technical specialists in the key areas of today's bikes (aerodynamics, electronics), and Alberto Puig is working on that list.

The ex-racer has a week to convince those he thinks are the best additions and, once the list is ready, he will present it to Marquez.

Neither the eight-time world champion, nor those responsible for HRC, are confident that the RC213V prototype that the Catalan will test on Monday at Misano, and which is the basis of the 2024 prototype, will represent the change of concept that he has been demanding for some time.

In fact, the engine of that bike will not be different from the one that has been used on the bikes so far this season.

That same 2024 machine is the one that Stefan Bradl, the brand's tester, will be riding as early as Friday.

Could both Marquez brothers be at Gresini squad in 2024?

Could both Marquez brothers be at Gresini squad in 2024?

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Asked directly about the possibility of breaking the agreement with HRC, Marquez continued to flirt with his future alternatives, but without commitment.

"I have not touched this subject with Honda; I think it would not be good for the project right now," he replied, underlining "the project" on several occasions, but without stating whether he will be part of it.

"My mentality with Honda is constructive, to look for the best for the project and the best thing now is to continue united, working.

"And I think they interpret it the same way because they haven't said anything to me," added the rider, who was then asked to offer his point of view on Gresini.

"It's a team with a lot of history; with bikes that go very well, in which my brother has found his perfect place," Marc said of Alex.

Asked about the possibility of his brother joining him at Gresini Ducati in 2024, Alex Marquez stated to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview that he thought it would be tough for Marc to break his contract with Honda - while also noting that adapting to the Ducati would not be easy.

"I think to speak about this is like the rumours that we have," Alex Marquez said. "Three, four races ago, he was going to be on a KTM. You know what I mean? Now he’s on a Ducati ‘for sure’. We will see.

"There are many rumours about Marc, [Joan] Mir. But they have contracts. So, this is really difficult to extract [from].

"I will go for the possibility to maybe have Augusto [Fernandez] here or something like that, more than Mir or Marc, because I think to break a contract in MotoGP, I know that it’s really difficult.

"So, honestly speaking, if he comes to Ducati, he will be fast. He’s Marc, he’s eight times world champion.

"He didn’t lose the speed. We saw it in Q1 in Montmelo. But it will not be easy, he will need time for sure."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan

Read Also:
shares
comments

Quartararo "hurts" returning to scene of MotoGP title amid current woes

MotoGP San Marino GP: Pirro leads Marini in opening practice
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

MotoGP

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

World Superbike

Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024 Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez’s MotoGP Catalan GP a “drive to survive” on Honda

Marquez’s MotoGP Catalan GP a “drive to survive” on Honda

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Marquez’s MotoGP Catalan GP a “drive to survive” on Honda Marquez’s MotoGP Catalan GP a “drive to survive” on Honda

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke” Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

MotoGP
British GP

Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles Mir "in a another phase" mentally in Honda MotoGP struggles

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales, Espargaro misses Q2 after crash

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales, Espargaro misses Q2 after crash

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales, Espargaro misses Q2 after crash MotoGP San Marino GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales, Espargaro misses Q2 after crash

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

F1 Formula 1

F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric F1 eyes 2025 rules tweak to combat 50% drop in key aero metric

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WEC WEC
Fuji

"Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals "Underestimated" Peugeot will be in the mix in Fuji WEC, say rivals

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue WRC Greece: Tanak podium hopes dented by water pump issue

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe