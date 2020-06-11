MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 10:02 AM

MotoGP has issued a revised calendar for the 2020 season comprising 13 rounds in Europe, with five venues holding back-to-back races.

MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports announced in April its plans to resume the season with back-to-back races at Jerez on July 19 and 26 pending government approval in Spain.

Those dates for the Spanish Grand Prix and GP of Andalusia have now been firmed up in the calendar unveiled on Thursday.

The Czech GP at Brno will be round three on August 9, before back-to-back races in Austria on August 16 and 23, the first of two triple-headers in the schedule.

Misano will host two races on September 13 and 20, with the Catalan and French GPs following on September 27 and October 11. The Le Mans race will form another triple-header with the two races at Aragon on October 18 and 25.

A double-header at Valencia on November 8 and 15 brings the European calendar to a close and the season itself should MotoGP be unable to add any overseas events this year.

A decision on whether to attempt to hold the remaining four flyaway races not yet cancelled - the United States, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysian Grands Prix - has yet to be made. 

Dorna has previously stated that a decision on whether it will stage overseas races this year will be made in July.

An FIM statement said the season will end no later than December 13 and will not comprise more than 17 rounds, including the cancelled Qatar season-opener.

So far, the German, Dutch, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian GPs have all been officially struck from the 2020 schedule, while Qatar - which held the opening round for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes in March - will not be rescheduled.

Revised 2020 MotoGP calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 8 Qatar Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail
July 19 Spain Spain Jerez
July 26 Spain Andalusia  Jerez
August 9 Czech Republic Czech Republic Brno
August 16 Austria Austria Red Bull Ring
August 23 Austria Styria Red Bull Ring
September 13 San Marino San Marino Misano
September 20 San Marino Emilia-Romagna Misano
September 27 Spain Catalunya Barcelona
October 11 France France Le Mans
October 18 Spain Aragon Motorland Aragon
October 25 Spain Teruel Motorland Aragon
November 8 Spain Europe Ricardo Tormo
November 15 Spain Valencia  Ricardo Tormo
About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

