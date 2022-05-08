Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Darlington Results

NASCAR Cup Darlington results: Logano wins from pole

Joey Logano stole the Darlington Cup win with a bump-and-run on William Byron in the final moments of the race.

It was a wild race that saw several contenders fall out of the race. Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. all crashed out of the event after leading double digit laps. 

Logano ran down Byron in the closing laps, hoping to snap a year-long winless streak. He put the bumper to the HMS driver, sending Byron into the outside wall. While Logano drove off to take the win, Byron limped to the finish in 13th-place.

There were nine cautions during the event, and 13 different leaders with 24 lead changes.

Logano is the tenth different race winner this year.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 293 3:21'31.561     107
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 293 3:21'32.336 0.775 0.775 10
3 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 293 3:21'36.856 5.295 4.520  
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 293 3:21'37.194 5.633 0.338 1
5 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 293 3:21'37.443 5.882 0.249  
6 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 293 3:21'37.690 6.129 0.247 3
7 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 293 3:21'38.955 7.394 1.265  
8 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 293 3:21'39.693 8.132 0.738  
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 293 3:21'40.289 8.728 0.596  
10 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 293 3:21'41.950 10.389 1.661  
11 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 293 3:21'43.659 12.098 1.709  
12 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 293 3:21'45.697 14.136 2.038  
13 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 293 3:21'46.675 15.114 0.978 24
14 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 293 3:21'47.108 15.547 0.433  
15 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 293 3:21'47.534 15.973 0.426  
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 293 3:21'47.987 16.426 0.453  
17 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 293 3:21'53.779 22.218 5.792  
18 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 293 3:21'54.202 22.641 0.423  
19 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 293 3:21'57.691 26.130 3.489 1
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 293 3:22'04.678 33.117 6.987  
21 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 292 3:21'54.355 1 Lap 1 Lap 42
22 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 292 3:21'59.962 1 Lap 5.607  
23 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 288 3:21'37.011 5 Laps 4 Laps 1
24 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 263 3:09'41.145 30 Laps 25 Laps 28
25 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 262 3:00'05.885 31 Laps 1 Lap 1
26 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 260 2:57'57.790 33 Laps 2 Laps  
27 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 260 2:57'57.949 33 Laps 0.159  
28 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 260 2:57'58.003 33 Laps 0.054  
29 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 255 2:51'44.186 38 Laps 5 Laps  
30 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 194 2:14'05.329 99 Laps 61 Laps 26
31 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 188 2:22'59.871 105 Laps 6 Laps  
32 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 184 2:01'42.809 109 Laps 4 Laps  
33 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 167 1:44'05.847 126 Laps 17 Laps 19
34 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 166 1:44'24.581 127 Laps 1 Lap  
35 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 152 1:36'48.813 141 Laps 14 Laps  
36 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 112 1:18'44.863 181 Laps 40 Laps 30
