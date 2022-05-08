NASCAR Cup Darlington results: Logano wins from pole

It was a wild race that saw several contenders fall out of the race. Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. all crashed out of the event after leading double digit laps.

Logano ran down Byron in the closing laps, hoping to snap a year-long winless streak. He put the bumper to the HMS driver, sending Byron into the outside wall. While Logano drove off to take the win, Byron limped to the finish in 13th-place.

There were nine cautions during the event, and 13 different leaders with 24 lead changes.

Logano is the tenth different race winner this year.