NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

August 26, 2020: The second NASCAR Heat 5 Content Pack will be released on August 27th containing 59 new paint schemes and 3 in-game Challenges.

Included within the game’s Season Pass or available separately, priced at $12.99, the new Content Pack will be available for NASCAR Heat 5 players on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and on PC via Steam.

The following paint schemes are included in the August Content Pack:

NASCAR CUP SERIES:

Aric Almirola Smithfield #GoodFoodChallenge Christopher Bell Rheem Real Heroes Ryan Blaney Duracell Real Heroes Alex Bowman Noco Chevy Goods Clint Bowyer Rush Truck Centers Real Heroes Chris Buescher Fastenal/Milwaukee William Byron Axalta Real Heroes Kurt Bush Monster Energy Real Heroes Kyle Busch M&M's Mini Cole Custer Haas Tooling Matt DiBendetto Menards/Quaker State Matt DiBendetto Motorcraft Real Heroes Ty Dillon Geico Real Heroes Chase Elliott Kelley Blue Book Chase Elliott Napa Real Heroes Joey Gase Carolina Cooker Real Heroes Denny Hamlin FedEx Thank You Kevin Harvick Hunt Brothers Pizza Quin Houff Units Real Heroes Jimmie Johnson Ally Real Heroes Erik Jones Dewalt Thanks Matt Kenseth Credit One Real Heroes Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Real Heroes Brad Keselowski PPG Paints Corey LaJoie Drydene Real Heroes Corey Lajoie Old Spice Face Mask Joey Logano Pennzoil Real Heroes Joey Logano Yellow Pennzoil Michael McDowell Carparts.com BJ McLeod Christensen Arms Real Heroes John Hunter Nemecheck SCAG Power Equipment Real Heroes Ryan Newman Oscar Meyer #FrontYardCookOut Ryan Preece Cottonelle Real Heroes Tyler Reddick CAT Thank You Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kroger Real Heroes Daniel Suarez Toyota Thank You Martin Truex Jr. Bass Pro Shop Real Heroes Bubba Wallace Black Lives Matter Bubba Wallace World Wide Technology/Celebrating 30 Years Bubba Wallace World Wide Technology Real Heroes

NASCAR Xfinity Series:

Justin Allgaier Precision Tank Michael Annett Allstate Landon Cassill Blue Emu Chad Finchum Great Southern Homes Noah Gragson Plan B Sales Daniel Hemric Alsco Alex Labbe LW HS Graduation Tommy Joe Martins Market Rebellion Josh Williams Starbright

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series:

Spencer Boyd American Pavement Spencer Boyd Hairclub Chase Elliott Hendrickcars.com Todd Gilliland Mannington Todd Gilliland Speed Co Tanner Gray Turtle Beach Austin Hill Toyota Tsusho Austin Hill United Rentals Patriotic Jesse Little Diversified Utility Group Johnny Sauter Vivitar/Altec Lansing

Developed by 704Games and published by Motorsport Games, NASCAR Heat 5, is officially licensed by NASCAR. Featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xtreme Dirt Series this is the ultimate stockcar racing video game experience.

Race on 34 authentic tracks across the country in single player, two-player split screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

