NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
3 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
10 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
14 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
23 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
29 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
36 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
43 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
52 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
59 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
64 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
71 days
NASCAR Cup / Press release

NASCAR HEAT 5’s second Content Pack available from August 27

Features 59 paint schemes and 3 new Challenges...

August 26, 2020: The second NASCAR Heat 5 Content Pack will be released on August 27th containing 59 new paint schemes and 3 in-game Challenges.

Included within the game’s Season Pass or available separately, priced at $12.99, the new Content Pack will be available for NASCAR Heat 5 players on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and on PC via Steam.

The following paint schemes are included in the August Content Pack:

NASCAR CUP SERIES:

Aric Almirola

Smithfield #GoodFoodChallenge

Christopher Bell

Rheem Real Heroes

Ryan Blaney

Duracell Real Heroes

Alex Bowman

Noco Chevy Goods

Clint Bowyer

Rush Truck Centers Real Heroes

Chris Buescher

Fastenal/Milwaukee

William Byron

Axalta Real Heroes

Kurt Bush

Monster Energy Real Heroes

Kyle Busch

M&M's Mini

Cole Custer

Haas Tooling

Matt DiBendetto

Menards/Quaker State

Matt DiBendetto

Motorcraft Real Heroes

Ty Dillon

Geico Real Heroes

Chase Elliott

Kelley Blue Book

Chase Elliott

Napa Real Heroes

Joey Gase

Carolina Cooker Real Heroes

Denny Hamlin

FedEx Thank You

Kevin Harvick

Hunt Brothers Pizza

Quin Houff

Units Real Heroes

Jimmie Johnson

Ally Real Heroes

Erik Jones

Dewalt Thanks

Matt Kenseth

Credit One Real Heroes

Brad Keselowski

Discount Tire Real Heroes

Brad Keselowski

PPG Paints

Corey LaJoie

Drydene Real Heroes

Corey Lajoie

Old Spice Face Mask

Joey Logano

Pennzoil Real Heroes

Joey Logano

Yellow Pennzoil

Michael McDowell

Carparts.com

BJ McLeod

Christensen Arms Real Heroes

John Hunter Nemecheck

SCAG Power Equipment Real Heroes

Ryan Newman

Oscar Meyer #FrontYardCookOut

Ryan Preece

Cottonelle Real Heroes

Tyler Reddick

CAT Thank You

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kroger Real Heroes

Daniel Suarez

Toyota Thank You

Martin Truex Jr.

Bass Pro Shop Real Heroes

Bubba Wallace

Black Lives Matter

Bubba Wallace

World Wide Technology/Celebrating 30 Years

Bubba Wallace

World Wide Technology Real Heroes

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 

Justin Allgaier

Precision Tank

Michael Annett

Allstate

Landon Cassill

Blue Emu

Chad Finchum

Great Southern Homes

Noah Gragson

Plan B Sales

Daniel Hemric

Alsco

Alex Labbe

LW HS Graduation

Tommy Joe Martins

Market Rebellion

Josh Williams

Starbright

 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series:

Spencer Boyd

American Pavement

Spencer Boyd

Hairclub

Chase Elliott

Hendrickcars.com

Todd Gilliland

Mannington

Todd Gilliland

Speed Co

Tanner Gray

Turtle Beach

Austin Hill

Toyota Tsusho

Austin Hill

United Rentals Patriotic

Jesse Little

Diversified Utility Group

Johnny Sauter

Vivitar/Altec Lansing

Developed by 704Games and published by Motorsport Games, NASCAR Heat 5, is officially licensed by NASCAR. Featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xtreme Dirt Series this is the ultimate stockcar racing video game experience.

Race on 34 authentic tracks across the country in single player, two-player split screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

To stay up to date with the latest news about NASCAR Heat follow the game on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

