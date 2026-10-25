NASCAR Cup Talladega II
Ryan Preece on RFK nearly lapping the pack: "You'll never see that again"
The RFK Racing trio drove out to a 40+ second lead in the opening stage at Talladega, completely upending plans for those saving fuel
Nick DeGroot Matt Weaver
Edited: Oct 25, 2026, 11:53 PM
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RFK Racing teammates Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher
Photo by: Scott Taetsch via Getty Images
During the lengthy opening stage of the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega, the entire field was running at reduced throttle and saving fuel in a strategy that has become common in recent superspeedway races.
However, after Brad Keselowski passed the field without any help, he joined up with RFK Racing teammate Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher with a very different plan for Stage 1.
They mashed the gas, accelerating away from the pack and pulling out to a 40+ second lead. The pack had to scramble to pick up the pace as they were nearly lapped by the trio of RFK Fords. After green-flag pit stops, the three teammates were cruising out front by themselves, sweeping the top three spots in Stage 1 with the rest of the field nowhere in sight.
"I don't want to speak a whole lot on it other than you'll never see that again," said Preece after the race in a media scrum that included Motorsport.com. "Like, you'll see every team in this garage react and will not allow that to happen ever, ever again. So, yeah, that was pretty neat. I hope you enjoyed it."
Preece said the decision to go came about a lap before they went for it, and when asked if NASCAR should change the rules to avoid the extreme fuel-saving, Preece had a unique take.
"No, cause we police our own," said Preece. "Honestly, I joked and I sent (NASCAR CEO) Steve O'Donnell a text. I don't know if it went through or not yet, but give lap money, pay lap money, pay the leader. Whoever leads a lap -- bam. I don't know, $1500, a couple of grand per lap or something, sell sponsors, make an incentive. To us, our incentive is to get to the end of the stage, not to lead at Lap 5 or 10.
"I'm just saying. No matter what rule they change, we will find a way to -- whatever is going to maximize what we need to be there at the end of the stage. And that means riding around a 50% throttle until it comes time. That's what it does. But I think we went green hard at Lap 30, right, so if that's the case, we still went 60 laps wide open. I don't know, but you'll never see it again."
Unfortunately, all three RFK drivers were caught up in wrecks later in the race, with a wounded Preece leading the way for the organization in 13th.
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