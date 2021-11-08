Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Larson beats Truex, wins 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title Next / Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

Truex: "Second hurts" after losing out to Larson in title fight

By:

Fortune appeared to smile on Martin Truex Jr. Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, until it didn't.

Truex showed long run speed throughout the season finale, winning the first stage and staying close to the front the entire race.

The Joe Gibbs Racing team decided to go for the undercut and pitted before his title rivals could in what should have been the final stop of the race. However, a caution then changed everything. 

Truex stayed on the lead lap and cycled back into race lead. With clean air, he appeared to be heading towards his second championship when a debris caution changed everything once again and forced everyone back down pit road for fresh tires.

This time, luck would not be on Truex's side as a slow stop dropped him from the lead to third. He would jump into second on the restart and spend the remainder of the race hunting Larson. Although he remained close and even got alongside at one point, he was never able to get around the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

Read Also:
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Would more green-flag laps have helped Truex mount a more serious challenge?

"I don't know, the clean air seemed to be a good bit of an advantage," said Truex. "Whoever got out front was good for 20, 30, 40 laps, and then the long run cars would start coming around.

"Ultimately we needed to beat him off pit road. It's unfortunate, but we win and lose as a team. And really proud of our efforts this year ... That's three times we've been second, and that sucks. Second hurts I'm not going to lie, especially with the car we had and the job the guys did.

"That's racing, as they say, and sometimes you're just not on the right end of things. We were on the right end to things to get the lead there and weren't able to hold on to it. If we could have had the lead, I think it would have been over, but that's kind of how the 5 did it, too. So they had a hell of a season and congrats to them."

He crossed the finish line just four tenths back of Larson, who earned his first ever Cup Series crown. Since winning his only title in 2017, Truex has ended the season as the championship runner-up three times (2018, 2019, 2021).

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson beats Truex, wins 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title
Previous article

Kyle Larson beats Truex, wins 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title
Next article

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"

Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson: "He does amazing things"
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports Phoenix II
NASCAR Cup

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns Phoenix
NASCAR Truck

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event

Chase Elliott's repeat bid as Cup Series champion falls short
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's repeat bid as Cup Series champion falls short

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.