What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
22 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas / Preview

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday
Jul 23, 2020, 12:08 AM

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway with a highly unusual schedule as the Cup Series kicks off the race weekend on Thursday.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Super Start Batteries 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at X p.m. EST.

The race will 271 laps and 400 miles in length. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at the track.

  • Race: Super Start Batteries 400
  • Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kansas Speedway

The Cup Series kicks off an unusual weekend which includes an Xfinity Series, ARCA and two Truck Series races at the 1.5 mile oval.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick drew pole position with Team Penske's Joey Logano alongside.

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Kansas Speedway

Super Start Batteries 400 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Joey Logano Team Penske
3 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
5 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
8 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
12 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
15 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
18 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
19 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
21 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
22 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
23 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
24 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Garrett Smithley Spire Motorsports
27 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
28 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
29 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
30 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
31 Corey LaJoie GoFas Racing
32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
35 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
36 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule earlier this month, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020

Previous article

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas

Trending Today

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview
1h

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

The MotoGP rookie who promises a golden future for KTM Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

The MotoGP rookie who promises a golden future for KTM

F1 sponsor Heineken joins Formula E as partner
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

F1 sponsor Heineken joins Formula E as partner

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spanish Grand Prix unaffected by new coronavirus restrictions

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner “struggles to understand” Albon criticism

Latest news

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview
1h

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

1h
2
MotoGP

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

3
MotoGP

The MotoGP rookie who promises a golden future for KTM

4
Formula E

F1 sponsor Heineken joins Formula E as partner

5
Formula E

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday
NAS

What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020
NAS

NASCAR to run without practice/qualifying for remainder of 2020

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"
NAS

Clint Bowyer: Daytona road course "a crapshoot for everybody"

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'
NAS

Tyler Reddick misses out on Texas win but gains 'validation'

Ryan Blaney: "I think that things will eventually go our way"
NAS

Ryan Blaney: "I think that things will eventually go our way"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.