Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces revised tentative schedule

shares
comments
NHRA announces revised tentative schedule
Mar 25, 2020, 8:10 PM

In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials announced today revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

The series is tentatively planned to resume June 5-7 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

The revised schedule will consist of 19 total events, with 17 of those events being contested when the series resumes in June. Six of these events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. As a result of the compressed schedule points will not be reset after the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. NHRA has held two make-up dates on the calendar in case there are further delays. 

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series and Samtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series will be announced soon.

All NHRA-sanctioned drag racing series competition is still suspended until further notice.

June 5-7 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals PSC/PSM Gainesville, Fla.
June 12-14 *Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals PSC/PSM Houston
June 19-21 *NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals PSC/PSM Bristol, Tenn.
June 26-28 *Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM Norwalk, Ohio 
July 9-12 Route 66 NHRA Nationals Chicago
July 17-19 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals PSM Denver
July 24-26 NHRA Sonoma Nationals PSC/PSM Sonoma, Calif.
July 31-Aug. 2 *NHRA Northwest Nationals PSC/PSM Seattle
Aug. 13-16 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd, Minn.
Aug. 21-23 *Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals PSC Topeka, Kan.
Sept. 3-7 NHRA U.S. Nationals PSC/PSM Indianapolis
Sept. 11-13 *Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM Reading, Pa.
Sept. 18-20 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals PSC/PSM Charlotte
Sept. 25-27 Make Up Date If Needed Gainesville, Fla.
Oct. 2-4 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals PSC/PSM St. Louis
Oct. 9-11 Make Up Date If Needed Houston
Oct. 15-18 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals PSC/PSM Dallas
Oct. 29-Nov. 1 Dodge NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM Las Vegas
Nov. 12-15 Auto Club NHRA Finals PSC/PSM Pomona, Calif.

* = Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

PSC = Pro Stock will be contested at this event

PSM = Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at this event

Next article
NHRA puts season on 30-day hold

Previous article

NHRA puts season on 30-day hold
Load comments

About this article

Series NHRA

NHRA Next session

Houston

Houston

17 Apr - 19 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australian GP boss explains "timing" confusion

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo admits Monaco GP cancellation "hurt"

3
Formula 1

Gallery: All of Martin Brundle's F1 podiums

4
Formula 1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

Latest news

NHRA announces revised tentative schedule
NHRA

NHRA announces revised tentative schedule

NHRA puts season on 30-day hold
NHRA

NHRA puts season on 30-day hold

NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus
NHRA

NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus

Johnson, Torrence, Enders win NHRA Arizona Nationals
NHRA

Johnson, Torrence, Enders win NHRA Arizona Nationals

Kalitta, Beckman, Coughlin win at 60th NHRA Winternationals
NHRA

Kalitta, Beckman, Coughlin win at 60th NHRA Winternationals

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.