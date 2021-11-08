Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs
Other open wheel News

Format locked in for S5000 Tasman Series

By:

The format for the seven-race Tasman Series, which will see S5000 drivers compete for a $50,000 prize pool, has been locked in.

The V8-powered open-wheeler series is set to stage a short, sharp Tasman campaign across two events at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama in the coming weeks.

The seven-race series within a series will see drivers compete for a $50,000 prize pool.

Organisers today confirmed how the Tasman events will play out, with a points weighting placing additional importance on the two finales.

For the opener in Sydney (November 19-21), the grid for Race 1 will be determined by qualifying, while the grid for Race 2 will see the top 75 per cent from qualifying reversed.

The Race 3 grid will be determined based on points accumulated from the opening two races.

For the four Bathurst races a similar system to Sydney will be in place for the Race 1 and 2 grids.

The grid for Race 3 will then reverse the top 50 per cent from the Race 3 result before points once again set the grid for the finale.

At both events the first race will be worth 20 points while any race with part of the grid reversed will be worth 20 points.

The 'feature' races will each be worth 60 points.

“The sporting regulations for the S5000 Tasman Series are based very closely on the successful formats we had in place for the Gold Star championship earlier this year,” said S5000 category administrator Liam Curkpatrick.

“The only major change is the addition of an additional race to the programme at Bathurst, Race 6, where we will reverse the top half of the grid from Race 5.

“The races where we reversed the top portion of the field were among the best of the season this year, so we wanted to ensure that continued, but we have also tried to minimize the impac t on the Tasman Series standings by ensuring those races have less points on offer.

“The big-ticket races are the first of each weekend and then the final race at each round.

“We think the format is the best mixture of offering pure competition, giving competitive cars a chance to run at the front even if they don’t qualify there and offering plenty of entertainment for the many fans who will be watching.

“With the varied race formats, the driver who lifts the Tasman Cup will have absolutely earned it over two important qualifying sessions and seven races.”

shares
comments
Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs
Previous article

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Format locked in for S5000 Tasman Series
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Format locked in for S5000 Tasman Series

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.