Subscribe
Previous / Phillip Island S5000: Mawson stripped of fifth win
Other open wheel Race report

Phillip Island S5000: Webster dominates finale

Cooper Webster made it a Sunday clean sweep at Phillip Island with a dominant performance in the third S5000 race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
SS1_3750.JPG

Having won race 2 earlier today despite crossing the line behind Joey Mawson, there was no doubting his victory in race 3.

The Versa Motorsport driver dominated the 12-lapper, the critical moment coming at the start.

That was when he held his nerve against Mawson as they swept through turn 1 to take a lead he would hold across the journey.

From there he was never headed, the race running green as he streaked to a 2.4s win that also sealed round honours ahead of Mawson.

"It feels incredible; I'm super stoked with that, really happy,": said Webster.

"Joey gave it to me on the start; I didn't get one of my grouse starts but it was alright.

"He gave it to me the best he could down to turn 1 and I knew it was on. But I held him off at turn 1 and nailed the rest of the race, and it was game over."

Mawson added: "First of all, congratulations to Cooper. He did a fantastic race. As for myself, I still collected solid points and got a podium, so still a positive weekend overall."

James Golding finished the final heat third, half a second behind Mawson and well clear of Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Aaron Cameron.

Blake Purdie, who ran third in the early stages, slipped back to fifth as the race wore on ahead of Nic Carroll and Jordan Boys.

The S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship season continues at Winton on June 9-11.

shares
comments

Phillip Island S5000: Mawson stripped of fifth win
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win Phillip Island TCR: Buchan cruises to final race win

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2 Phillip Island TCR: Clemente wins bruising race 2

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe