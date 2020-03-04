Randle latest driver to be named for Melbourne S5000

It will be the second race appearance for Randle in the V8-powered series following his race-winning debut at The Bend in late 2019.

The 23-year-old will again compete for Team BRM, where he will partner Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello.

“I got to know Rubens last September when he was out here to race the S5000 at Sandown, and it was so cool that we hit it off straight away,” Randle said.

“He’s been a constant support throughout my struggles over the past month – so I couldn’t be more thankful to him for always checking in.”

“It’s crazy to think that I first attended Albert Park as a 10 year old back in 2006 – Dad and I sat in the Fangio stand and I vividly remember watching Rubens [in Formula 1], and now to go back there to race for the first time with him as my teammate is awesome!”

Randle was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January and subsequently had to undergo a surgery before the opening round of the Super2 season in February.

Despite initial fears that he would also have to go through chemotherapy, Randle has now been given all-clear to race in Melbourne as well as the second round of Super2 series at Tasmania in early April.

Apart from his full campaign in Super2 and the recently announced commitments in the S5000 season opener, the Australian driver also has a deal with Brad Jones Racing to pair up with Nick Percat for the three Supercars enduros.

“My doc had made a booking for me to undergo chemo, and we’re both as happy as each other to be ringing up and cancelling that session,” Randle said.

“It’s better to be cautious right now, and we’ll continue to monitor my blood levels, but for the moment, I couldn’t be more relieved.”

“Each blood test right now I have is like a hurdle. Today I’ve been able to jump over it, and now I’m off running towards Albert Park, so that’s the best news I could have hoped for.”

Apart from Barrichello, Randle will share the Albert Park grid with grand prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella, Williams F1 reserve Jack Aitken, Bathurst 1000 champion Alex Premat and James Davison, among others.

