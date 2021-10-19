Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly
Super Formula / Motegi II News

Fenestraz stands by early slick call despite spin

By:
, News Editor

Sacha Fenestraz maintains his decision to switch to slick tyres early in last weekend’s Motegi Super Formula race was the right thing to do, despite his spin.

Fenestraz stands by early slick call despite spin

Kondo Racing driver Fenestraz was making his first outing of the season after finally being able to obtain a visa needed to enter Japan, but in tricky conditions he could manage no better than 13th place.

That followed a spin on lap 10 of 35 that brought out the safety car, as Fenestraz was one of the first to change to slick tyres on a wet-but-drying track.

The Franco-Argentine driver explained he and his Kondo team took a calculated risk by stopping on lap nine while the track was still damp, as he was losing time anyway with a set-up that was more suited to full wet conditions.

Fenestraz told Motorsport.com: “The mistake in the race was a shame, but I think the gamble of going for slicks early was correct. We knew the risks, other drivers were doing it, I just got caught out by a wet patch at Turn 5. 

“We were in a situation where [on wets] the tyre pressures were too high. I was behind Kobayashi and we both started well, had a good first few laps, but after five laps we were both all over the place. 

“Kobayashi pitted [on lap eight] and we decided to pit because we were just going backwards. [Ryo] Hirakawa just overtook me like it was nothing, we were losing at least two or three seconds a lap. It was either pit or keep losing time. 

“I knew it was going to be tricky [on slicks], the track was still wet. It was quite scary, until the spin I was never on full throttle. It was really sketchy, just like ice. 

“The track was still a long way from being ready for slicks, maybe five laps at least. But I saw Kobayashi pit and I was so slow on the next lap that we decided to come in as well and give it a go. Without the spin it could have been a good race.”

Sacha Fenestrz, KONDO RACING

Sacha Fenestrz, KONDO RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fenestraz had impressed by finishing his first session back in Super Formula fifth-fastest on Saturday morning, but he couldn’t convert that into a strong starting position, dropping out in Q1 and ending up 17th on the grid.

He then went fastest in full wet conditions in FP2 on Sunday morning prior to the race, leading a Kondo Racing 1-2 ahead of teammate Kenta Yamashita, but this counted for little with grid positions already decided.

“In practice the car didn’t feel bad, but in qualifying we tried to improve some areas of the car and we just went completely in the wrong direction,” admitted Fenestraz.

“This is one of the things about being with a new engineer [Takuji Murata], learning how to communicate. These kind of things you usually learn in pre-season testing, but doing them at the start of the weekend, it makes it even harder. 

“It wasn’t an easy weekend, but I’ve learned a lot and it was so nice to be driving again after so long. The first few minutes in FP1, I had a big smile on my face all the time. I felt comfortable straight away, which was a nice feeling. 

“There’s a lot of work to do to catch up, but there are some positives to take away, so we’ll see now what we can do at Suzuka.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly

Previous article

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly Motegi II
Super Formula

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues Motegi II
Super Formula

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Sacha Fenestraz More from
Sacha Fenestraz
Fenestraz set for Super Formula return after visa breakthrough Motegi II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Fenestraz set for Super Formula return after visa breakthrough

Fenestraz to make US racing debut at Lime Rock
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Fenestraz to make US racing debut at Lime Rock

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
Super GT

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Kondo Racing More from
Kondo Racing
Five races, no points: What's going on with Kenta Yamashita? Motegi
Super Formula

Five races, no points: What's going on with Kenta Yamashita?

The final graduate of Nissan's young driver programme
Super GT

The final graduate of Nissan's young driver programme

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi Motegi
Super GT

De Oliveira shocked by Kogure’s “violent” move at Motegi

Trending Today

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wildcards to run at second Sydney event

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 innovations less obvious than double diffusers

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Certainty over F1 future helping me focus on driving

Latest news

Fenestraz stands by early slick call despite spin
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz stands by early slick call despite spin

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly
Super Formula Super Formula

How Otsu ended a Red Bull losing streak dating back to Gasly

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues
Super Formula Super Formula

Calderon's Super Formula comeback plagued by throttle issues

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamamoto takes blame for Hirakawa incident: "I lost focus"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.