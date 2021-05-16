Heavy fog threatens Autopolis Super Formula race

Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula / Autopolis News

By:
News Editor

Sunday's third round of the Super Formula season has been thrown into doubt as a result of a thick blanket of fog descending on Autopolis.

The weather has proven problematic since the start of the weekend, with Saturday's qualifying session being delayed and shortened due to persistent rain at the Oita Prefecture track.

When the 40-minute qualifying session did finally get underway, it was interrupted by no fewer than four red flags due to various incidents amid the poor conditions.

Second practice was due to take place on Sunday morning at 10.20am local time, following Super Formula Lights' and TCR Japan's respective second races of the weekend.

However, both of these were cancelled owing to the poor visibility amid the fog, and shortly after 10am, it was likewise announced that Super Formula practice wouldn't be taking place.

A final Super Formula Lights race is scheduled for 12.30pm, followed by an extended 20-minute Super Formula warm-up at 1.30pm before the 42-lap main event at 2.20pm, but the persistent fog means there's no guarantee that the race will take place.

Should the Super Formula race ultimately be called off, it would be the second time this has happened in the last three years, as the 2018 race was cancelled amid very similar conditions.

Super Formula
Autopolis
Jamie Klein

