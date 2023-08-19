Motegi Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Lawson takes points lead

After topping practice on Saturday morning, Nojiri went second-fastest in his group in the first segment before setting the fastest time of 1m31.955s in the Q2 pole shootout.

That was enough for the Team Mugen driver to outpace his nearest rival Kakunoshin Ota for Dandelion Racing by 0.223s to claim his third pole of the season and the 16th of his career.

Nojiri's team-mate Lawson meanwhile qualified third, 0.282s off the pace, scoring a crucial bonus point in the process.

With TOM'S driver Miyata only qualifying down in eighth, it means Lawson moves into the championship lead on countback, with three wins so far in 2023 versus two for Miyata.

Toshiki Oyu topped his Q1 group on his return from injury for TGM Grand Prix but could only manage fourth in Q2, one thousandth of a second behind Lawson.

Yuhi Sekiguchi scored his best grid slot of the year in fifth for Team Impul ahead of Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and two-time Motegi winner Ryo Hirakawa in the second Impul car.

Behind Miyata, Tadasuke Makino could only manage ninth despite having topped his Q1 group in the second Dandelion machine.

Completing the Q2 order were Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) and Inging pair Sho Tsuboi and Sena Sakaguchi, who ended up with identical laptimes.

Among the more notable names to drop out in Q1 was Kenta Yamashita, who was only eighth-fastest in his qualifying group and will start down in 16th for Kondo Racing.

Ukyo Sasahara likewise couldn't clear his Q1 group in his second outing for TOM'S and will start 18th.

Motegi Super Formula - Q2 results: