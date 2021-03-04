B-Max skips opening Super Formula pre-season test

B-Max was absent from the entry list for the two-day test slated for March 11-12 published on Thursday, leaving just seven Honda-powered entries in the field.

Motorsport.com reported last week that a deal had been reached for B-Max to field Yves Baltas this season, but it was understood the team's participation in the Suzuka test hinged on Baltas being able to obtain a visa to enter Japan in time.

It remains to be seen whether Baltas can participate in the second pre-season test at Fuji on March 23-24, which precedes the opening round at the same track on April 3-4.

Also set to miss the Suzuka test are three Toyota drivers: Sacha Fenestraz (Kondo Racing), Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) and Kazuki Nakajima (TOM'S).

Fenestraz is still unable to enter Japan due to travel restrictions, which are also forcing him to sit out this weekend's SUPER GT pre-season test at Okayama.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship pair Kobayashi and Nakajima meanwhile are set to miss the Fuji season opener owing to a clash with the WEC's opening round in Portimao.

Replacements for all three drivers have yet to be named, but it appears likely all three affected teams will use the Suzuka test to bed in their eventual stand-ins for the Fuji race.

Drago Corse driver Tatiana Calderon faces a similar clash with the WEC, but has already arrived in Japan ahead of pre-season testing and is expected to race at Fuji.

Suzuka test teams and drivers:

Engine Team Drivers Toyota Inging Sho Tsuboi Sena Sakaguchi Rookie Racing Kazuya Oshima KCMG Yuji Kunimoto TBA TOM’S Ritomo Miyata TBA Impul Yuhi Sekiguchi Ryo Hirakawa Kondo Racing Kenta Yamashita TBA Honda Dandelion Racing Nirei Fukuzumi Tadasuke Makino Team Mugen Tomoki Nojiri Hiroki Otsu Nakajima Racing Naoki Yamamoto Toshiki Oyu Drago Corse Tatiana Calderon