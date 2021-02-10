Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021

For a second year in a row, the series will only race within Japan, with both Thailand's Buriram Circuit and Sepang in Malaysia dropping off the schedule owing to continued travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

These races have been replaced by an extra round at Motegi in the summer and an additional race at Fuji Speedway, which will act as the season finale on November 27-28.

The extra Motegi race - the first of two visits to the Tochigi track - will take place on July 17-18, making it the fourth round on the '21 schedule.

Okayama is still scheduled to hold the season opener on April 10-11, while Sugo and Autopolis are both still due to return to the series after having their races cancelled last year.

Pre-season testing, while not yet formally announced, is set to commence on March 6-7 at Okayama, with a further test pencilled in at Fuji later in the month.

Revised 2021 SUPER GT calendar: