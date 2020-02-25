Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list

Toyota, which previously competed under its Lexus brand in GT500, will once again have the highest representation in the series' flagship category, with a total of six Supras fielded by four teams.

TOM’S will again field two cars, while Cerumo has also added a second entry following the exit of last year’s championship-winning Team LeMans squad.

Honda will run five NSXs, with the engine now placed at the front of the car to comply with the Class One regulations, while Nissan will enter four brand new GT-Rs.

Intriguingly, the entrant name for Mugen’s Honda NSX has yet to be confirmed, raising the possibility of the outfit gaining significant sponsorship from Red Bull.

This could be an extension of an arrangement that began when Pierre Gasly raced for Mugen in Super Formula in 2017.

Expanded GT300 field

The expanded 2020 GT300 field will see the return of BMW, with Team Studie re-joining the grid after a two-year hiatus.

Studie’s BMW M6 will be piloted by Tomohide Yamaguchi and former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Seiji Ara, who was left without a drive following Team Goh’s move to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing.

As previously announced, factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim will make his SUPER GT debut with the factory-supported D’station team, joining team incumbent Tomonobu Fujii.

Thiim replaces Joao Paulo de Oliveira in D’station’s line-up, the Brazilian driver returning to Nissan’s fold with Kondo Racing in 2020.

Elsewhere, Audi works driver Christopher Mies will compete for local outfit Hitotsuyama, racing an Audi R8 alongside Shintaro Kawabata.

In all, the GT300 field will feature 23 GT300 cars, four JAF-GT300s and three ‘Mother Chassis’ machines.

Although SUPER GT's indigenous Mother Chassis cars have increasingly fallen out of favour with the teams, with Tsuchiya Engineering famously ditching it for a Porsche 911 GT3, Team Mach and Cars Tokai Dream28 have both showed faith in the concept for another season, while Inging is also entering a Toyota 86 MC for its expansion into the GT300 ranks.

The GT300 class' tyre manufacturer rivalry has also received a boost this season following the return of Michelin with the D'station team.

This means that Michelin, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Yokohama will form a four-way fight in both classes of the Japan-based series.

GT500 entry list:

No Driver Team Car Tyre 36 Sacha Fenestraz Yuhi Sekiguchi TOM'S Toyota Bridgestone 37 Nick Cassidy Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S Toyota Bridgestone 19 Yuji Kunimoto Ritomo Miyata Bandoh Toyota Yokohama 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa Cerumo Toyota Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Sho Tsuboi Cerumo Toyota Bridgestone 39 Heikki Kovalainen Yuichi Nakayama SARD Toyota Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino Kunimitsu Honda Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi ARTA Honda Bridgestone 16 Hideki Mutoh Ukyo Sasahara Mugen Honda Yokohama 17 Bertrand Baguette Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Racing Honda Bridgestone 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Nakajima Racing Honda Dunlop 3 Kohei Hirate Katsumasa Chiyo B-Max Nissan Michelin 12 Daiski Sasaki Kazuki Hiramine Impul Nissan Bridgestone 23 Ronnie Quintarelli NISMO Nissan Michelin 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi Jann Mardenborough Kondo Nissan Yokohama

