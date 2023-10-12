Subscribe
Super GT / Autopolis Preview

Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT will hold its penultimate round of the 2023 season this weekend at the scenic Autopolis track in Kyushu. Here's how you can follow all the action.

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the seventh round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).

For the first time ever, Autopolis will be hosting a 450km race, making SUPER GT's annual visit to the island of Kyushu a real step into the unknown. Teams will have to find the ideal timing to make two mandatory pitstops over the course of 97 laps at a track known for being tough on tyres.

After a tumultuous race last month at Sugo, NDDP Nissan pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi have a narrow two-point lead in the GT500 drivers' standings, but face the considerable disadvantage of being the only drivers in the top class carrying a fuel flow restrictor this weekend with success ballast halved.

That makes this weekend's race a golden opportunity for Chiyo and Takaboshi's nearest rivals, TOM'S Toyota drivers Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata, to make up ground. But with no fewer than nine crews sitting within 20 points of the leaders, it's anyone's guess as to who will head to next month's Motegi season finale in the best position.

Honda squad Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) won at Autopolis last year and will be eager to make up for the disqualification that cost them victory at Sugo last time out, while ARTA will be hoping to keep up its winning streak after its #8 car (Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) revitalised its title hopes by picking up the win at Sugo.

 

Particular attention will also be focused on the Team Kunimitsu Honda team as Iori Kimura makes his GT500 debut in place of Naoki Yamamoto, who is out for the remainder of the season following the injuries sustained in his nasty crash in the previous race at Sugo.

In the GT300 class, Toyota outfit Saitama Toyopet takes a 10-point lead into the penultimate round of the season after victory at Sugo, where Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai were pipped to the finish by the Team UpGarage Honda after running out of fuel virtually in sight of the chequered flag, only to be awarded the win again when the UpGarage car failed post-race technical inspection.

Yoshida and Kawaai are joined aboard the #52 Toyota GR Supra GT300 this weekend by Toyota junior Seita Nonaka, who has been sidelined since the fire at Fuji in August that brought the Tsuchiya Engineering squad's season to a premature end.

Subaru's hopes of a late title fightback have been boosted by the removal of the extra 15kg of Balance of Performance weight that the works BRZ was handed for Sugo, but Hideki Yamauchi and Takuto Iguchi still face an uphill task to close the 19-point deficit to the championship leaders.

SUPER GT time schedule for Autopolis Round 7

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday October 14

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Friday)

Sunday October 15

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (97 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Autopolis?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Autopolis Round 7

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Iori Kimura

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira

Japan Hiroki Katoh
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan Seiya Jin
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong

Japan Shintaro Kawabata
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa

Japan Yusuke Shiotsu
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu

Japan Shinnosuke Yamada
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai

Japan Masaki Kano
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Yuta Kamimura
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Japan Yuki Nemoto
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka

Japan Takumi Sanada
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani

Japan Miki Koyama
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai

Japan Seita Nonaka
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara

Japan Haruki Kurosawa
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

Japan Takuya Otaki
