Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the seventh round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).

For the first time ever, Autopolis will be hosting a 450km race, making SUPER GT's annual visit to the island of Kyushu a real step into the unknown. Teams will have to find the ideal timing to make two mandatory pitstops over the course of 97 laps at a track known for being tough on tyres.

After a tumultuous race last month at Sugo, NDDP Nissan pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi have a narrow two-point lead in the GT500 drivers' standings, but face the considerable disadvantage of being the only drivers in the top class carrying a fuel flow restrictor this weekend with success ballast halved.

That makes this weekend's race a golden opportunity for Chiyo and Takaboshi's nearest rivals, TOM'S Toyota drivers Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata, to make up ground. But with no fewer than nine crews sitting within 20 points of the leaders, it's anyone's guess as to who will head to next month's Motegi season finale in the best position.

Honda squad Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita) won at Autopolis last year and will be eager to make up for the disqualification that cost them victory at Sugo last time out, while ARTA will be hoping to keep up its winning streak after its #8 car (Tomoki Nojiri/Toshiki Oyu) revitalised its title hopes by picking up the win at Sugo.

Particular attention will also be focused on the Team Kunimitsu Honda team as Iori Kimura makes his GT500 debut in place of Naoki Yamamoto, who is out for the remainder of the season following the injuries sustained in his nasty crash in the previous race at Sugo.

In the GT300 class, Toyota outfit Saitama Toyopet takes a 10-point lead into the penultimate round of the season after victory at Sugo, where Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai were pipped to the finish by the Team UpGarage Honda after running out of fuel virtually in sight of the chequered flag, only to be awarded the win again when the UpGarage car failed post-race technical inspection.

Yoshida and Kawaai are joined aboard the #52 Toyota GR Supra GT300 this weekend by Toyota junior Seita Nonaka, who has been sidelined since the fire at Fuji in August that brought the Tsuchiya Engineering squad's season to a premature end.

Subaru's hopes of a late title fightback have been boosted by the removal of the extra 15kg of Balance of Performance weight that the works BRZ was handed for Sugo, but Hideki Yamauchi and Takuto Iguchi still face an uphill task to close the 19-point deficit to the championship leaders.

SUPER GT time schedule for Autopolis Round 7

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday October 14

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/1.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Friday)

Sunday October 15

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (97 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Autopolis?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Autopolis Round 7

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Tadasuke Makino Iori Kimura GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira Hiroki Katoh 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama Seiya Jin 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong Shintaro Kawabata 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa Yusuke Shiotsu 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu Shinnosuke Yamada 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai Masaki Kano 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Manabu Orido Hiroaki Nagai Yuta Kamimura 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka Yuki Nemoto 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka Takumi Sanada 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani Miki Koyama 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai Seita Nonaka 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara Haruki Kurosawa 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Takuya Otaki