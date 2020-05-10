Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car

shares
comments
BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
May 10, 2020, 8:24 AM

BMW held discussions with its Japanese partner team to enter its Class One DTM car in SUPER GT this year, it has been revealed.

The DTM and SUPER GT agreed to a common set of regulations two years ago, with the two championships adopting the ruleset in 2019 and ‘20 respectively.

One of the main aims behind the unification of the rules was to increase manufacturer participation, boosting the possibility of DTM marques competing in SUPER GT and vice versa.

BMW had previously stated that it had the “option” of entering its M4 DTMs in SUPER GT, but only if it were able to scale back its works DTM operation by the same number of cars.

It has now emerged that BMW did consider fielding in effort in GT500 by holding talks with long-time Japanese customer Team Studie about an entry in 2020.

However, those talks came to naught and Team Studie eventually decided to enter a BMW M6 GT3 in the GT300 class, where it had previously competed with the same car until 2017 before moving to the Blancpain GT Asia series for 2018 and '19 seasons.

"We were talking behind the scenes to join the GT500 category for Class One [cars],” Team Studie owner Yasuaki Suzuki told Motorsport.com. "However, around the summer of last year, BMW notified the team that they would not join GT500 in the 2020 season. 

“When I was thinking about what to do from there, I heard a story about the current structure, so we decided to enter SUPER GT [GT300] with the M6 GT3 and Super Taikyu with M4 GT4."

BMW could be left with seven examples of the M4 DTM in 2021 if the German series decides to scrap the Class One rules in the wake of Audi’s withdrawal from the series.

But Suzuki believes it remains difficult to field a DTM car in SUPER GT because of the small differences that remain in the two versions of the Class One regulations.

"BMW in Japan wanted to do GT500, strangely," Suzuki said. "Although the regulations have been unified, the interpretation of the regulation is so different in Japan and Germany. I feel it's difficult. I feel like [BMW] can’t go to GT500 unless there is complete alignment.

“There's also the part where I can't go ahead just because DTM marques are trying to enter SUPER GT. I think that we have to move forward in parallel with the fact that [the same] SUPER GT vehicles must also be in the DTM. It's a difficult situation to get the balance right.

"At the moment the potential [for a future GT500 entry] is not zero, but whether it will be in 2021 or 2022, we don't know yet.”

Related video

Next article
Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race

Previous article

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

11 Jul - 12 Jul

Trending

1
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher vs Alain Prost: How their stats compare

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Melbourne cancellation was “a shock to the system”

3
WRC

How a reluctant hero became France's first WRC champion

4
IndyCar

Veteran IndyCar team manager Larry Curry dies aged 68

5
Esports

Can Gunther make it a Race at Home Challenge hat-trick?

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car
SGT

BMW considered 2020 Super GT entry with DTM car

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race
SGT

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race

Kovalainen approves of wide-ranging SARD changes
SGT

Kovalainen approves of wide-ranging SARD changes

Super GT to hold Thailand, Malaysia races in winter
SGT

Super GT to hold Thailand, Malaysia races in winter

Oshima targeting debut victory for new Supra
SGT

Oshima targeting debut victory for new Supra

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.