Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
06 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Breaking news

Button hints he won't return to Super GT in 2020

shares
comments
Button hints he won't return to Super GT in 2020
By:
Co-author: Tom Errington
Oct 6, 2019, 2:59 PM

Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has hinted he is unlikely to return to SUPER GT for a third season next year, after admitting he wants to “try something different” in 2020.

After a maiden series appearance at the Suzuka 1000 in 2017, Button joined SUPER GT full-time the following year, winning the championship in his debut season with Kunimitsu Honda teammate Naoki Yamamoto.

It was Button’s first full campaign since he quit F1 at the end of the 2016 season, although he did dovetail his SUPER GT duties with what turned out to be a partial campaign in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship season with SMP Racing.

Button and Yamamoto have struggled to replicate their 2018 form this year and currently sit eighth in the championship, compromised by a series of crashes and retirements.

Asked if his family commitments, including the recent birth of his son, will mean he will reconsider his racing commitments in Japan, Button said: “I just want to try something different.

“I like trying new things, learning and [I’ve] been there for two years [in SUPER GT], it’s been fantastic. I want to do something different next year. I don’t know what yet.”

Read Also:

Button also confirmed he will not compete in the DTM and SUPER GT's joint races at Fuji in November, meaning SUPER GT’s season finale at Motegi could mark his final race appearance in a GT500 car.

The Englishman drove without Yamamoto at Hockenheim's DTM finale, the precursor to the so-called "SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race", while both TOM’S Lexus and NISMO Nissan elected to run both their drivers at the DTM finale. 

It is expected that Yamamoto will drive by himself at Fuji for the Kunimitsu Honda operation as Button revealed he is not contracted to take part in the event, which is set to clash with his planned appearance in the off-road classic Baja 1000.

Motorsport.com has approached DTM organiser ITR and its SUPER GT counterpart GTA for comment on Button's non-participation.

When Button was asked by Motorsport.com why he will not compete at Fuji, he said: "Because I wasn’t asked to. That’s why.

"And to be fair it’s not in my contract, so I want to be at home. Travelling a lot this year, a bit too much to Japan, so it’s nice to have time at home."

Next article
Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Previous article

Button explains race against "very different" DTM cars

Next article

Button says final DTM race was about "surviving"

Button says final DTM race was about "surviving"
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

4
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

5
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.