Previous / Why Subaru faces an even tougher job defending its title
Super GT / Fuji Preview

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT continues its 2022 season on Tuesday and Wednesday with its traditional Golden Week fixture at Fuji Speedway, the first of three 450km races this year. Here's how you can follow all the action.

Fuji has been a Toyota stronghold for the past couple of seasons, with the Shizuoka Prefecture track's kilometre-long main straight playing to the strengths of the slippery, low-drag GR Supra GT500.

However, that could all change this time round with the introduction of the new Nissan Z and Honda's updated Type S-based NSX-GT, as well as the changes Toyota has made to the Supra since last year.

Toyota got its campaign off to a winning start last month at Okayama, with the #14 Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima taking the spoils, but Honda and Nissan each managed to get a car on the podium as well, a clear sign of a the fantastic three-way battle to come in GT500.

Yamashita and Oshima will be hard-pressed to repeat their Okayama win however as they are saddled with the maximum 42kg of success ballast, with each point earned worth 2kg of extra weight.

Among those hoping to capitalise on having low success ballast will be the #36 TOM'S crew (Sho Tsuboi/Giuliano Alesi, 10kg), the Impul Nissan squad (Bertrand Baguette/Kazuki Hiramine, 8kg), and Honda outfits ARTA (Tomoki Nojiri/Nirei Fukuzumi, 2kg) and Real Racing (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Nobuharu Matsushita, 4kg), which won last year's Fuji Golden Week race.

Strategy will also play an important role, with each car having to make two pitstops instead of the normal single stop.

In the GT300 class, every point so far is worth 3kg of ballast, meaning the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 that won at Okayama (Joao Paulo de Oliveira/Kiyoto Fujinami) is saddled with 60kg of ballast.

Toyota's GR Supra GT300 traditionally goes well around Fuji, with the LM Corsa team (Hiroki Yoshimoto/Shunsuke Kohno) keen to add to its pair of victories at the track last year. Another car to keep an eye on is the Team LeMans Audi R8 GT3 LMS Evo II, as ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi makes his debut.

Max Racing also makes its return after sitting out the Okayama opener, bringing the field up to 28 cars in GT300 and 43 in total.

SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji, Round 2

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Tuesday May 3

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.00am/1.00am/8.00pm (Monday)/5.00pm (Monday)

Qualifying – 3pm/7am/2am/11pm (Monday)

Wednesday May 4

Warm-up – 1.10pm/5.10am/12.10am/9.10pm (Tuesday)

Race (100 laps) – 2.30pm/6.30am/1.30am/10.30pm (Tuesday)

How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Fuji, Round 2

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Team Impul

Bridgestone

12

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

37

Japan Ritomo Miyata

France Sacha Fenestraz

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

Bridgestone

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Team Mugen

Dunlop

16

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B

Japan Hiroki Katoh

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi
4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Reiji Hiraki

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Shintaro Kawabata
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M

Japan Seiji Ara

Brazil Augusto Farfus

Japan Tsubasa Kondo
9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y

Japan Kei Cozzolino

Japan Takeshi Kimura
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Riki Okusa

Japan Yusuke Shiotsu
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Kakunoshin Ota
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y

Japan Takamitsu Matsui

Japan Seita Nonaka
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y

Japan Hiroaki Nagai

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hibiki Taira
31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B

Japan Yuhki Nakayama

Japan Koki Saga
34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D

Japan Masataka Yanagida

Japan Yuji Ide
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3

Y

 

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y

Japan Masaki Kano

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

Japan Takeshi Suehiro
52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B

Japan Togo Suganami

Japan Kohta Kawaai
55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Iori Kimura
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

Japan Yusaku Shibata

Current SUPER GT championship standings

GT500 class:

Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast
1 Rookie Racing Toyota Japan Kazuya Oshima
Japan Kenta Yamashita		 21 42kg
2

Kunimitsu Honda

 

 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
Japan Tadasuke Makino		 15 30kg
3 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 11 22kg
4 Cerumo Toyota Japan Yuji Tachikawa
Japan Hiroaki Ishiura		 8 16kg
5 NDDP Nissan Japan Katsumasa Chiyo
Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi		 6 12kg
6 TOM'S Toyota

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 5 10kg
7 Impul Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 4 8kg
8 SARD Toyota Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Japan Yuichi Nakayama		 3 6kg
9 Real Racing Honda Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi
Japan Nobuharu Matsushita		 2 4kg
10 ARTA Honda Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Japan Nirei Fukuzumi		 1 2kg

GT300 class:

Pos. Team/Car Drivers Points Ballast
1 Kondo Racing Nissan Japan Kiyoto Fujinami

Brazil JP de Oliveira

 20 60kg
2 UpGarage Honda Japan Takashi Kobayashi
Japan Kakunoshin Ota		 15 45kg
3 LEON Mercedes Japan Naoya Gamou
Japan Takuro Shinohara		 11 33kg
4 Pacific CarGuy Ferrari Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Naoki Yokomizo		 8 24kg
5 LeMans Audi Japan Satoshi Motoyama
Japan Yoshiaki Katayama		 6 18kg
6 Gainer Nissan Japan Ryuichiro Tomita
Japan Riki Okusa		 5 15kg
7 Goodsmile Mercedes Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi
Japan Tatsuya Kataoka		 4 12kg
8 JLOC Lamborghini Japan Kosuke Matsuura
Japan Natsu Sakaguchi		 3 9kg
9 Subaru Japan Takuto Iguchi
Japan Hideki Yamauchi		 3 9kg
10 Gainer Nissan Japan Hironobu Yasuda
Japan Keishi Ishikawa		 1 3kg
