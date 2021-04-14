Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
18 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama
Super GT / Breaking news

Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT

By:
, News Editor

SUPER GT is still planning to introduce the Full Course Yellow system this season, and it could be used for the first time next month at Fuji Speedway, Motorsport.com has learned.

Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT

The Japanese series had been planning to bring in the FCY used widely in other championships for 2020 following the controversy at Fuji in 2019, where Team LeMans Toyota pair Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita took a dominant win after pitting moments before the safety car was deployed.

But following problems getting the internet-based system to work properly during pre-season testing, it was ultimately decided to shelve those plans and continue with the conventional safety car procedures for another season.

However, the outcome of two races – the second races at Suzuka and Motegi respectively – in 2020 being effectively decided by the timing of the safety car led to renewed calls for the FCY to be implemented as soon as possible.

The safety car also had a major bearing on the results in last weekend's Okayama season opener as almost every GT500 car pitted simultaneously, with some crews, notably the race-leading #37 TOM’S squad, losing considerable time in a crowded pitlane.

Read Also:

Now it has emerged that series organisers GTA are planning to consult teams and drivers about using the FCY system for next month’s Fuji 500km race.

The system was trialled extensively last year at Fuji, Motegi and Suzuka, and it’s understood officials are now confident enough in its reliability to begin using it in races at those tracks.

However, flag marshals and signboards would still act as the primary means of communication, with electronic systems playing a secondary role. In case of discrepancies, the marshals’ instructions would take precedence.

The FCY system has not been tested at Autopolis and Sugo yet, as those tracks (along with Okayama) were axed from last year’s coronavirus-impacted schedule, but there are plans to trial it during in-season tyre tests at the two circuits prior to their races.

‘Indy-style’ start unlikely to be used at Fuji

It has also emerged that the ‘Indy-style’ start that was trialled during pre-season testing this year at Fuji is unlikely to be used for next month’s race.

Inspired by the system used until last year in the DTM for race restarts (and also used for the DTM x SUPER GT Dream Race in 2019), officials asked drivers to practice the start procedure using a tighter-than-usual formation in last month's test.

Practice Start（GT500）

Practice Start（GT500）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Real Racing Honda driver Bertrand Baguette however said that he didn’t feel the use of the Indy-style start was appropriate for an endurance-based series like SUPER GT.

It’s understood that SUPER GT officials have shelved plans to use what they dub the ‘Fuji Special Start’ to begin a race for now, partly because of tyre warm-up issues and also because Japanese rules don’t allow overtaking until the cars have crossed the start/finish line, lessening its effect.

In the DTM version, overtaking was permitted as soon as the start lights turned green.

Motorsport.tv will show the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.

shares
comments

Related video

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

Previous article

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

22h
2
General

South African All -Time Touring Car Statistics

3
Esports

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

11h
4
Formula 1

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

12h
5
Formula 1

Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car

Latest news
Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT
SGT

Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT

1h
Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama
SGT

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

22h
How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle
SGT

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle

Apr 13, 2021
Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout
SGT

Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout

Apr 12, 2021
"Frustrated" Tsuboi reflects on race-deciding error
SGT

"Frustrated" Tsuboi reflects on race-deciding error

Apr 12, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights 02:48
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead 01:07
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits 02:11
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits

SUPER GT: Okayama - Race start 02:16
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Race start

SUPER GT: Okayama - Qualifying highlights 01:08
Super GT
Apr 10, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Qualifying highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama Okayama
Super GT / Breaking news

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle Okayama
Super GT / Breaking news

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Trending Today

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes

Walkinshaw splits with team principal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw splits with team principal

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Famous HRT livery returns to Walkinshaw Holdens

Hamilton unveils new black F1 helmet design with BLM message
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton unveils new black F1 helmet design with BLM message

F1's technical director James to leave role next month
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

F1 changes Imola GP schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 changes Imola GP schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Latest news

Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Full-course yellow back on the agenda for Super GT

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

How vacant pit stalls decided Okayama GT300 battle

Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda must react to prevent Toyota Fuji blowout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.