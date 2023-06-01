Subscribe
Suzuka 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT continues its 2023 season this weekend with a trip to the legendary Suzuka Circuit for another thrilling 450km race. Here's how you can follow all the action.

#37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra

A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are entered for the second of five 450km races on this year's schedule.

With two races down, Nissan and Toyota have taken a win apiece so far in the GT500 class, leaving Honda as the only manufacturer still searching for a first victory of 2023 at its home circuit.

Nissan has remarkably won the last five races to be held at Suzuka dating back to 2020, so the pressure will be on to keep up that streak. But the success ballast being carried by the points-leading #23 NISMO and the #3 NDDP Racing Z cars, now carrying an extra 50kg and 42kg respectively, means making it six on the trot could be a tall order.

On the other hand, some of the lighter cars in the field will be eyeing an opportunity to make up for a disappointing start to the season. Chief among these is the #16 ARTA Honda NSX-GT of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu (2kg), who have shown eye-catching speed but have just one point to show for their efforts after another penalty last time out at Fuji.

Similarly, the Kondo Racing Nissan of Kohei Hirate and Daiki Sasaki is ballast-free, while the #37 TOM'S car of Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Alesi is the lightest car in the Toyota camp on 10kg. Suzuka is also a happy hunting ground for the only Dunlop squad in GT500, Nakajima Racing, so look for Takuya Izawa and Kakunoshin Ota to make an impact in qualifying.

 

In the GT300 class, the LEON Racing Mercedes of Naoya Gamou and Takuro Shinohara leads the championship on 24 points after finishing fourth last time out at Fuji, while victory for Kondo Racing Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori has put them second overall on 22 points.

Read Also:

With those two cars laden with success ballast, attention will be on some of the lighter cars in the field, including the works R&D Sport Subaru BRZ and the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes. The new apr Lexus LC500h also showed a good turn of pace at Fuji and has been tipped to do well at Suzuka.

One driver who is absent this time is ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi, who is participating in the clashing Jakarta Formula E round. Taking Merhi's place aboard the Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 is Seiya Jin, who is set to make his SUPER GT debut alongside Yoshiaki Katayama.

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka Round 3

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday June 3

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.10am/1.10am/8.10pm (Friday)/5.10pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3.05pm/7.05am/2.05am/11.05pm (Friday)

Sunday June 4

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (77 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Scott Woodwiss and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka Round 3

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira

Japan Hiroki Katoh
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama

Japan Seiya Jin
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Japan Masataka Yanagida
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong

Japan Shintaro Kawabata
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa

Japan Yusuke Shiotsu
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu

Japan Shinnosuke Yamada
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai

Japan Masaki Kano
25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Togo Suganami

Japan Seita Nonaka
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Yuta Kamimura

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Japan Yuki Nemuto
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Masaya Kohno

Japan Takumi Sanada
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani

Japan Miki Koyama
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
244 Max Racing  Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama

Japan Kimiya Sato

Japan Atsushi Miyake
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Atsushi Tanaka

Japan Takuya Otaki
