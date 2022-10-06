Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview Next / New Mustang Supercar breaks cover
Supercars / Bathurst Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Davison tops first practice

Will Davison topped a slightly shortened opening practice session for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Davison tops first practice

The hour-long session started in mixed conditions, earlier rain making it slippery off the racing line.

The line itself was dry enough, though, Shane van Gisbergen dipping into the mid-2m07s on his first run.

Chaz Mostert shifted the benchmark into the sixes shortly afterwards, the reigning Bathurst champion taking over top spot with a 2m06.311s.

Just after the quarter hour mark van Gisbergen went quicker again, first with a 2m06.008s before he improved to a 2m05.324s.

Not long after that the session was red flagged when Cam Waters went off at the last corner and beached himself in the sand.

Following a quick retrieval of the Tickford Mustang the session resumed, however there was little movement at the front until the final 20 minutes when David Reynolds went fastest courtesy of a 2m05.241s.

At the same time two contenders had moments, van Gisbergen brushing the wall at The Cutting while Anton De Pasquale spun, and made light contact with the wall, at Forrest's Elbow.

With 13 minutes to go Andre Heimgartner, who had been off at the last corner earlier in the session, jumped to the top with a 2m05.132s.

That time lasted five minutes before Davison dived well into the fours with a 2m04.369s.

That time was expected to come under threat in the closing minutes of the session, only for the final runs to be ruined when Jake Kostecki went off at Hell Corner with three minutes to go.

That prompted a red flag, race control opting to declare the session.

"It was good. We didn't know of we'd get dry running today, we didn't expect it,:" said Davison.

"We came here with a fierce Thursday plan and a lot of homework. We just took the chance to back to back some stuff.

"Who knows, we may get another dry run this arvo. We may get some dry running at the end of the race, that might be the next time we run in the dry. So it's critical information."

James Golding was impressively quick in his PremiAir Racing Holden, falling just one hundredth of a second short of Davison's time.

Heimgartner also got into the fours towards the end of the session, the Kiwi left third fastest thanks to a 2m04.650s.

Reynolds failed to improve late in the session and slipped back to fourth followed by Nick Percat and van Gisbergen.

Broc Feeney ended up seventh ahead of De Pasquale, Mostert and Lee Holdsworth.

Practice continues with a dedicated co-driver session at 3:55pm local time.

2022 Bathurst 1000 Practice 1 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.3691
2 31 Australia James Golding
Dylan O'Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.3851 0.0160 0.0160
3 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.6504 0.2813 0.2653
4 26 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.2410 0.8719 0.5906
5 2 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.2473 0.8782 0.0063
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.3245 0.9554 0.0772
7 88 Broc Feeney
Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.3484 0.9793 0.0239
8 100 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Australia Tony D'Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.4765 1.1074 0.1281
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.4806 1.1115 0.0041
10 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Matthew Payne
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.4885 1.1194 0.0079
11 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.5156 1.1465 0.0271
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Tyler Everingham
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.5618 1.1927 0.0462
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.6038 1.2347 0.0420
14 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.8727 1.5036 0.2689
15 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.8957 1.5266 0.0230
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.9779 1.6088 0.0822
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.1370 1.7679 0.1591
18 5 Australia James Courtney
Australia Zane Goddard
Ford Mustang GT 2'06.2031 1.8340 0.0661
19 888 Australia Craig Lowndes
Declan Fraser
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.2512 1.8821 0.0481
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.4101 2.0410 0.1589
21 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.8893 2.5202 0.4792
22 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Australia Aaron Seton
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.9098 2.5407 0.0205
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Cameron Hill
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.0258 2.6567 0.1160
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 2'07.1247 2.7556 0.0989
25 4 Australia Jack Smith
Australia Jaxon Evans
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.2747 2.9056 0.1500
26 118 Matt Chahda
Jaylyn Robotham
Holden Commodore ZB 2'07.7602 3.3911 0.4855
27 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'08.0080 3.6389 0.2478
28 51 New Zealand Richie Stanaway
Greg Murphy
Holden Commodore ZB 2'08.2740 3.9049 0.2660
View full results
shares
comments
2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Previous article

2022 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
Next article

New Mustang Supercar breaks cover

New Mustang Supercar breaks cover
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tickford fined for Bathurst buggy breach Bathurst
Supercars

Tickford fined for Bathurst buggy breach

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Tander leads rapid second practice

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency
IndyCar IndyCar

Ferrucci eager to be leader, Foyt aims for consistency

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet team president Larry Foyt and newest hire Santino Ferrucci appear to be sympatico about what they seek from their partnership in 2023.

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron points penalty rescinded by appeals panel

A National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Thursday amended NASCAR’s penalty to Cup Series driver William Byron.

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Team agrees we made wrong F1 tyre call in Singapore GP

Pierre Gasly says he has talked through the frustrations he experienced after what he deemed was a premature call by his AlphaTauri team to pit for slicks during the Formula 1 Singapore GP.

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: I need "perfect" F1 Japanese GP weekend to wrap up title

Max Verstappen thinks he will need a "perfect weekend" at Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix if he is going to clinch his second world title.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.