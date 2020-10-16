Bathurst 1000: McLaughlin crashes after going fastest
Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time in pre-qualifying practice at Bathurst, before smacking the wall on his final run.
The DJR Team Penske ace was a consistent figure at the top of the times, leading the way early with a mid-2m05s before being shuffled down as the likes of Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup improved.
Heading into the final third of the session McLaughlin went quickest again, a 2m04.371s moving him clear of Whincup.
He then looked to go quicker on his final run, going purple in the first sector before locking his rears and hitting the wall in the way into the Elbow.
But while his session ended with his car slowly crabbing its way down Conrod Straight, McLaiughlin still hung on to top spot, nobody able to beat that earlier time.
"I just ballsed up the downshift," said McLaughlin.
"You're using the engine braking so much that as soon as you miss one, you're out of the groove. That's all I did. I tried to half recover it, but as soon as it plucked the bottom arm out I was a bit of a passenger.
"The car is super racey. It felt mega. I was six-tenths up going into that part of the track and I've got a 4.4s on the dash..."
Bryce Fullwood ended up an impressive second, just days after signing a new contract with Walkinshaw Andretti United, followed by Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Cam Waters.
Whincup slipped back to fifth after not improving at the end, with his teammate Shane van Gisbergen sixth, Chaz Mostert seventh and Alex Davison the surprise of the session in eighth in his Team Sydney Holden.
Next up is qualifying, which will determine who makes the Top 10 Shootout and locks in grid positions 11-25.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|17
| Scott McLaughlin
Tim Slade
|2'04.371
|2
|2
| Bryce Fullwood
Kurt Kostecki
|2'04.484
|0.113
|0.113
|3
|5
| Lee Holdsworth
Michael Caruso
|2'04.529
|0.158
|0.045
|4
|6
| Cameron Waters
Will Davison
|2'04.543
|0.172
|0.013
|5
|88
| Jamie Whincup
Craig Lowndes
|2'04.628
|0.256
|0.084
|6
|97
| Shane van Gisbergen
Garth Tander
|2'04.679
|0.307
|0.051
|7
|25
| Chaz Mostert
Warren Luff
|2'04.758
|0.386
|0.079
|8
|19
| Alex Davison
Jonathon Webb
|2'04.807
|0.435
|0.049
|9
|44
| James Courtney
Broc Feeney
|2'04.854
|0.482
|0.046
|10
|20
| Scott Pye
Dean Fiore
|2'04.930
|0.559
|0.076
|11
|8
| Nick Percat
Thomas Randle
|2'04.943
|0.572
|0.012
|12
|55
| Jack Le Brocq
James Moffat
|2'05.159
|0.787
|0.215
|13
|99
| Anton De Pasquale
Brodie Kostecki
|2'05.231
|0.859
|0.072
|14
|7
| Andre Heimgartner
Dylan O'Keeffe
|2'05.291
|0.919
|0.060
|15
|14
| Todd Hazelwood
Jordan Boys
|2'05.432
|1.060
|0.141
|16
|12
| Fabian Coulthard
Tony D'Alberto
|2'05.487
|1.116
|0.055
|17
|15
| Rick Kelly
Dale Wood
|2'05.561
|1.190
|0.074
|18
|34
| Jake Kostecki
Zane Goddard
|2'05.597
|1.225
|0.035
|19
|18
| Mark Winterbottom
James Golding
|2'05.819
|1.447
|0.221
|20
|9
| David Reynolds
Will Brown
|2'05.870
|1.498
|0.051
|21
|3
| Macauley Jones
Tim Blanchard
|2'06.317
|1.945
|0.447
|22
|35
| Garry Jacobson
David Russell
|2'06.591
|2.220
|0.274
|23
|4
| Jack Smith
Jack Perkins
|2'06.763
|2.392
|0.172
|24
|22
| Chris Pither
Steven Owen
|2'06.806
|2.434
|0.042
|25
|40
| Tyler Everingham
Jayden Ojeda
|2'06.909
|2.537
|0.103
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Event
|Bathurst
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen