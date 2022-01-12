Tickets Subscribe
All
Previous / Ex-F1 driver Gutierrez joins Inter Europol for 2022 WEC campaign Next / Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC season
WEC Special feature

The 2022 WEC season entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, complete with all the drivers that have been announced so far.

The 2022 WEC season entry list in full
Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 6 cars
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
36  Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

 Nicolas Lapierre

 Matthieu Vaxiviere
93  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

 Paul di Resta

TBA

TBA
94  Peugeot TotalEnergies
 Peugeot 9X8

 Loic Duval

TBA

TBA
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH

 Olivier Pla

TBA

TBA

LMP2 - 15 cars

Bold entries are eligible for the Pro/Am sub-category
1  Richard Mille Racing 
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Lilou Wadoux

TBA

TBA
5  Team Penske
 Oreca 07-Gibson

 Felipe Nasr

 Dane Cameron

 Emmanuel Collard
9  Prema Team Orlen Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Robert Kubica

 Louis Deletraz

 Lorenzo Colombo
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Nico Muller

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Ryan Cullen
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Will Owen
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Oliver Jarvis

 Alex Lynn

 Josh Pierson
26  G-Drive Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rene Binder

 James Allen

TBA
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ed Jones

South Africa Jonathan Aberdein

 Oliver Rasmussen
31  WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Indonesia Sean Gelael

TBA

TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

 Alex Brundle

 Esteban Gutierrez
35  Ultimate Oreca 07-Gibson

 Jean-Baptiste Lahaye

 Matthieu Lahaye

 Francois Heriau
38  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Roberto Gonzalez

 Antonio Felix da Costa

 Will Stevens
41  RealTeam by WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rui Andrade

TBA

TBA
44 Slovakia ARC Bratislava Oreca 07-Gibson

Slovakia Miro Konopka

 Mathias Beche

 Tijmen van der Helm
83  AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Perrodo

 Nicklas Nielsen

 Alessio Rovera

GTE Pro - 5 cars
51  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

TBA
52  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Miguel Molina

TBA
64  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Nick Tandy 

 Tommy Milner
91 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Gianmaria Bruni

 Richard Lietz
92 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Kevin Estre

 Michael Christensen

GTE Am - 13 cars
21  AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Simon Mann

 Christoph Ulrich

Finland Toni Vilander
33  TF Sport
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Ben Keating

TBA

TBA
46 Germany Team Project 1
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Matteo Cairoli

TBA

TBA
54  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Flohr

TBA

TBA
56 Germany Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Thomas Preining

TBA

TBA
60  Iron Lynx
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Claudio Schiavoni

TBA

TBA
71  Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE

 Pierre Ragues

 Franck Dezoteux

TBA
77 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

TBA

TBA
85  Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE

 Rahel Frey

TBA

TBA
86  GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

TBA

TBA
88 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Julien Andlauer

TBA

TBA
98  Aston Martin Racing
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Paul Dalla Lana

 Nicki Thiim

 David Pittard
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

TBA

TBA
