WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

shares
comments
Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021
By:

Signatech Alpine will move up to the top level of sportscar racing next season, entering a rebranded Rebellion R-13 in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s top class.

The move, first reported by French publication AutoHebdo on Thursday, follows hot on the heels of Renault rebranding its Formula 1 team as Alpine for the 2021 season. An official announcement is expected on Monday.

Read Also:

Motorsport.com has learned that the Signatech team will be operating one of the three of the R-13 chassis in existence on loan from Oreca, which owns the car. It is expected that it will be rebranded in the same way its Oreca 07 LMP2 car is known as an Alpine A470.

Rebellion, which announced earlier this year that it would exit endurance racing at the conclusion of the 2019/20 WEC season, confirmed to Motorsport.com that it has no plans to sell or loan out the two Gibson-engined R-13s that remain in its ownership.

Existing Signatech LMP2 driver Andre Negrao and Nathanael Berthon, who is set to drive for Rebellion in next weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours, have been reported as candidates to drive the car. Thomas Laurent, who was part of the Rebellion line-up in 2018/19 before making the move to Signatech for the current season, could also be in the frame.

Signatech Alpine’s graduation to the new top class of the WEC in 2021, albeit with a grandfathered LMP1 car rather than a Le Mans Hypercar (LMH), comes as a boost to a top class that so far has only attracted entries from Toyota, Glickenhaus and ByKolles.

It is likely to be the only current-gen LMP1 car on the grid, unless Ginetta is able to find a customer willing to continue operating its G60-LT-P1 beyond the end of this season.

Read Also:

It also raises the prospect of Alpine gearing up to commit to either the LMH formula or the LMDh ruleset that the WEC will share with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which was originally planned to come on stream in 2022 but could be delayed by a year.

In such a scenario, Alpine would face off against fellow French marque Peugeot when the latter joins the WEC field with a new hybrid-powered contender some time in 2022.

Signatech Alpine has been a stalwart of the WEC’s LMP2 ranks since 2015, when it entered a rebranded Oreca 03 in the secondary prototype division. It switched to an Oreca 05 the following year, picking up its first of three Le Mans class victories.

The second came in 2018 with an Oreca 07, inherited after rival squad G-Drive Racing was disqualified for a refuelling irregularity, and the third last year.

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, Pierre Thiriet takes the checkered flag

#36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470: Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, Pierre Thiriet takes the checkered flag

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash

Previous article

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Bathurst 1000 camping tickets put on hold
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst 1000 camping tickets put on hold

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has no regrets about his time at Ferrari

Latest news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

3h
2
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

47m
3
MotoGP

Crutchlow says right arm is a “disaster” after surgery

4
Formula 1

Vettel's Ferrari relationship souring a "shame" - Rossi

5
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen in first practice

2h

Latest news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021
WEC

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash
WEC

WEC moves Bahrain date, creates Sebring 12h clash

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023
WEC

Toyota bracing for LMDh to be delayed until 2023

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa
WEC

Toyota reveals both cars suffered electrical glitch at Spa

Latest videos

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory 01:03
WEC

Spa 1988: Stefan Johansson takes victory

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.