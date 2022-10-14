Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Fuji Video

Watch WEC Fuji Full Access video: Episode 4

The Fuji behind the scenes documentary from the FIA World Endurance Championship culminates with the main event and what really goes on during the race.

After all the talk, preparation and pre-race paraphernalia, the Fuji 6 Hours race finally bursts in action, with the early lap clashes the main highlight before the rhythm of the race settles in.

Mixing with the on-track footage 2014 WEC champion and expert commentator Anthony Davidson explains the story of the race and how it unfolds.

Floating between the four different classes which make up the WEC grid, emotions intensify from the friction brewing between the Porsche and Ferrari squads in the GTE Pro class, to the strategy battle involving multiple cars, including the Prema, WRT and JOTA squads, all fighting for top spot honours.

The documentary also provides the key moments from inside the team garages as a fly on the wall into team discussions and plans in the race.

As the on-track action finishes, the parc ferme and podium celebrations take over before a final farewell to the fans following the WEC’s first visit to Fuji since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv

