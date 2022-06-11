Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up Next / Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans
WEC News

WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE

FIA World Endurance Championship organisers have explained the motivation behind the introduction of 'GT3 Premium' cars with bespoke bodywork instead of regular GT3 machinery in the series in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein
, News Editor
WEC explains motivation behind 'GT3 Premium' to replace GTE

Plans for the new category that will replace GTE in 2024 at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in the WEC, as well as the European Le Mans Series, were given substance by series promoter the Automobile Club de l’Ouest and the FIA on Friday after last year’s announcement that it would be switching to what it called “GT3-based” rules.

ACO president Pierre Fillon explained that there is a desire to create what he dubbed “a premium kit” that would have a negligible affect on performance. 

Fillon added that the idea is “to have bodywork that lets you know this is a bodywork for endurance” and to give the drivers “a premium product”.

“The target is not to have a Le Mans project [for each participating brand] because we don’t want the manufacturers to spend money,” he explained. “We want to have something different.”

 

He suggested that the target cost for the bodywork package would be €50,000 and that the idea is that the cars could be quickly converted back to regular GT3 spec. 

ACO technical director Thierry Bouvet said that the decision to give GT3 machinery competing in the French organisation’s series resulted from discussions with drivers and teams who will compete in the pro-am only division from ’24.

“We spoke with the gentlemen drivers and the teams because they are the end users,” he explained. 

He also stated that the new bodykits could be used as a part of the Balance of Performance process and a means “to fine tune the cars into the window”.

When asked to explain extent of the modifications allowed, Bouvet replied: “It is still to be defined.”

A name for the new class has yet to be announced, but FIA endurance commission president Richard Mille explained that LMGT is a strong possibility.

Leader lights, the illuminations on the sides of the car that show if it is running in the top three in class, will also be part of the bodywork package. 

The new breed of GT cars for the WEC will run rear-axle torque metres to aid the BoP process. 

 

The decision not to adopt pure GT3 rules for the WEC and its associate series was questioned by Porsche Motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach. 

“The question is, do we really need it?” he said. “Does it make the sport more attractive? I don’t know. 

“My personal opinion is we don’t need it because I don’t think the spectators will realise.”

"As a manufacturer, I’d be happy just to use a spec GT3 car as we race it everywhere. It’s also to do with costs.

"To me, the special thing here is Le Mans, not that we have a modified car. I don’t think it needs a modified car."

The ACO and FIA also confirmed that in 2023 there will be no GTE Pro class as the GTE rules are phased out.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up
Previous article

Le Mans 24h: Drama for Glickenhaus, Corvette in warm-up
Next article

Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans

Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Glickenhaus "on a par" with Toyota in race trim at Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Alpine gets power reduction in late Le Mans BoP change

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Latest news

Alpine calls early Le Mans gremlins "incredibly frustrating"
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine calls early Le Mans gremlins "incredibly frustrating"

Le Mans 24h, H8: Toyotas swap places, disaster for Corvette
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H8: Toyotas swap places, disaster for Corvette

United's Owen fumes after Turn 1 Le Mans contact with Rast
Le Mans Le Mans

United's Owen fumes after Turn 1 Le Mans contact with Rast

Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota holds early lead, drama in LMP2
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H1: Toyota holds early lead, drama in LMP2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.