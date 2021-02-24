Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar Next / Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile
WEC / Breaking news

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

By:

Thomas Laurent says he is still working to find a drive in sportscar racing for 2021 after missing out on a drive with the Alpine FIA World Endurance Championship team.

shares
comments
Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

The French driver concedes that a return to the WEC, where he has raced since 2017, is now unlikely and says his primary focus is on securing a seat in the European Le Mans Series and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Laurent was part of the Signatech Alpine squad in LMP2 for the 2019/20 WEC campaign, but was informed early last month that his services wouldn’t be required for the team’s step up to the top Hypercar division in 2021 with ex-Rebellion LMP1 machinery.

Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao were named as the three drivers for the solo Alpine A480-Gibson that will take on Toyota and Glickenhaus this season. 

"We are still in discussions with some teams, and nothing is confirmed, but it was important for me to say that I want to race in the WEC or the ELMS," Laurent told Motorsport.com.

"People say they are interested but they want me to bring a budget. As a professional driver since three years ago, I can’t bring any budget. That’s the main problem at the moment.

“The situation is really tough, also because I’m on the market really late. I was in a good position to be with Alpine for the LMP1 project, and unfortunately they had to extend the sponsorship and they wanted more money. 

“We thought it would have been possible, but at the start of January we got the call and we discovered that for this year it wasn’t possible.”

#36 Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, Andre Negrao, Pierre Ragues

#36 Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine A470: Thomas Laurent, Andre Negrao, Pierre Ragues

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Laurent has had an unusual career, eschewing junior single-seaters altogether and racing LMP3 machinery in the Asian Le Mans Series after being plucked from karting by the Jackie Chan DC Racing operation.

He made his WEC debut in 2017 for the Chinese-flagged team, then run by JOTA, in the LMP2 ranks and was part of the crew that finished second overall at Le Mans that year, alongside Ho-Pin Tung and Oliver Jarvis.

Laurent then made the step up to LMP1 with privateer squad Rebellion Racing for the 2018/19 superseason, taking another Le Mans podium in 2018, before dropping back down to the LMP2 ranks with Signatech Alpine for 2019/20.

The 22-year-old added: “We spoke about the LMP1 project [with Alpine] during Le Mans [in September], and I was really up for it. They were as well; they were happy to have me in the team. It’s a shame it didn’t happen, but it’s like that.”

Laurent said his current driver rating of gold made his life harder, as well as the current glut of professional drivers on the market following the end of the SMP Racing and Rebellion LMP1 programmes, as well as several GTE projects.

“Sometimes I wish I was a silver, because for the moment it’s better to be silver than a gold,” he said. “A lot of gold and platinum drivers don’t have any programmes [for 2021] yet, so I am not the only one in this position.

“The problem is are a lot of GT drivers are on the market and they want to drive prototypes. Maybe an ex-factory driver is more attractive on paper than a pure prototype driver.”

Read Also:

Laurent was also engaged as Toyota’s LMP1 reserve driver during the 2019/20 season and had the chance to test the TS050 Hybrid in Bahrain in 2018.

He explained that he decided to end the relationship last year when it became clear that there was no immediate prospect of a promotion to a race drive.

“It ended for many reasons, mainly because I wasn’t able to be in LMP1 as a race driver,” said Laurent. “And with the LMDh and hypercar stuff coming, I didn’t know where my place was and I was scared to get stuck as a reserve driver for too long. 

“But I really enjoyed being part of the team, I learned a lot with them. And who knows, maybe I can race with them in the future.”

Additionally, Laurent revealed he held talks with Peugeot about a potential drive for the 2022 WEC season, but ultimately was not among the six drivers selected.

“I had some contact with them, we had a phone call and a video call as well,” he said. “But it’s a bit too early for me to work together with them. We had a good discussion, I know where I have to work [on myself]. 

“As with Toyota, we stay in touch and we’ll see which other manufacturers are coming next for LMDh for 2023.”

Related video

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar

Previous article

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar

Next article

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile
Load comments

About this article

Series European Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Thomas Laurent
Teams Alpine
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds cleared the air on Kelly return

Latest news
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

21h
Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

Feb 24, 2021
Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar

Feb 24, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Vergne: LMP2 "investment" has paid off with Peugeot seat
WEC

Vergne: LMP2 "investment" has paid off with Peugeot seat

Feb 16, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed! 05:13
WEC
Jan 21, 2021

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed!

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Jan 19, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR 02:37
WEC
Jan 15, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Thomas Laurent
Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22
Le Mans / Analysis

Ten drivers Peugeot should consider for Le Mans '22

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash Spa-Francorchamps
WEC / Breaking news

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota adds Laurent, Yamashita to rookie test line-up

More from
Alpine
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

Alonso discharged from hospital after cycling accident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso discharged from hospital after cycling accident

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
21h
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

As the LMP1 class prepares to bow out of top-line sportscar racing at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain this weekend, Motorsport.com looks back over the past two decades to pick out the 10 of its best contests

Endurance
Nov 9, 2020
Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Prime

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

When the global pandemic hit, Peugeot was given the perfect excuse to back out of its stated intention to return to Le Mans in 2022. That it hasn't done so is telling both of its unfinished business and the opportunities presented by the Hypercar rulebook

Le Mans
Oct 8, 2020

Trending Today

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What kind of Marc Marquez will we get this year?

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

Latest news

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans return with hypercar

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.