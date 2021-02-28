Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
WEC / Breaking news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

By:

Charles Leclerc says he would love to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Ferrari if an opportunity were to arise with its newly-announced Hypercar programme.

shares
comments
Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

Ferrari announced on Wednesday that it would be returning to the premier class of sportscar racing in 2023 by entering the Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship.

The programme will see Ferrari embark on its first factory prototype campaign at world championship level since 1973, having last won Le Mans outright in 1965.

Leclerc took part in the Motorsport Games-run virtual Le Mans event last year, and said afterwards that he was eager to take part in the real thing one day.

Speaking at Ferrari’s launch event ahead of the 2021 season, Leclerc said that while his focus lay on Formula 1, he would jump at the chance to race with the team at Le Mans in the future.

“I love Le Mans, I’ve always been a fan of Le Mans,” Leclerc said.

“If the opportunity arises, then I will be very happy to join.

“At the moment, my main focus is Formula 1. But, again, if there is an opportunity, why not?”

Leclerc’s team-mate, Carlos Sainz Jr, was cooler on the possibility of racing at Le Mans in the future, but called the Hypercar programme a “very interesting project”.

“It’s great that a brand like Ferrari wants to try again in Le Mans, and I will be the main supporter and main fan of them,” Sainz said.

“But, driving-wise, I think we have a lot of work to do here in Ferrari and my full focus is with Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1, and other projects at the moment are not in my direct mind.

“I will be following closely, but it’s still a bit too far away.”

Read Also:

Ferrari’s expansion into prototype racing comes following an evaluation of other motorsport activities that also saw it consider possible involvement in IndyCar.

But Mattia Binotto denied the decision to enter LMH was a result of the budget cap in F1 that has been introduced for the 2021 season.

“No, it’s not a consequence of the financial regulations at all,” Binotto said.

“The programme has been evaluated from the company point of view [to be] of interest, and we decided as Ferrari to be involved.”

Although F1 team principal Binotto distanced himself from heading up the LMH squad, he said he would be open to lending any expertise where possible.

“Will I be in charge? I think we should understand that Ferrari is a unique company – it doesn’t matter who is in charge and who is responsible,” Binotto said.

“But no, I will not be directly in charge myself. We are, as Scuderia Ferrari, fully focused on the F1 programme.

“But no doubt, if as [the F1 team] we may support with somehow know-how, expertise, we will do it because, once again, we are a unique company.”

Related video

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

Previous article

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , WEC
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

2
WEC

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

21min
3
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

4
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

5
Supercars

Mustang was a 'rude shock' for Supercars – Dane

Latest news
Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

21m
WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
WEC

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

Feb 26, 2021
Corvette to contest WEC opener, Glickenhaus sits out
WEC

Corvette to contest WEC opener, Glickenhaus sits out

Feb 26, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile
WEC

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Feb 25, 2021
Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

Feb 24, 2021
Latest videos
Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed! 05:13
WEC
Jan 21, 2021

WEC: 2021 Entry list revealed!

WEC: What is a Hypercar? 01:54
WEC
Jan 19, 2021

WEC: What is a Hypercar?

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR 02:37
WEC
Jan 15, 2021

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: GR010 HYBRID HYPERCAR

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Binotto to miss F1 races to focus on Ferrari’s 2022 project
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto to miss F1 races to focus on Ferrari’s 2022 project

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

As the LMP1 class prepares to bow out of top-line sportscar racing at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain this weekend, Motorsport.com looks back over the past two decades to pick out the 10 of its best contests

Endurance
Nov 9, 2020
Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Prime

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

When the global pandemic hit, Peugeot was given the perfect excuse to back out of its stated intention to return to Le Mans in 2022. That it hasn't done so is telling both of its unfinished business and the opportunities presented by the Hypercar rulebook

Le Mans
Oct 8, 2020

Trending Today

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Le Brocq lost feeling in his foot during Bathurst race

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78
WRC WRC / Obituary

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Oliver Solberg to make WRC car debut in Finland

Tanak told to take no “stupid” risks by Hyundai team boss
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak told to take no “stupid” risks by Hyundai team boss

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Slade explains heartbreaking Bathurst crash

Latest news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Leclerc would love to drive Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WRT reveals full driver line-up for debut WEC season

Corvette to contest WEC opener, Glickenhaus sits out
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Corvette to contest WEC opener, Glickenhaus sits out

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime
WEC WEC / Analysis

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.