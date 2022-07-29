Watch Monza Full Access: Episode 2

With track time at a premium, every lap in practice counts ahead of the Monza 6 Hours, but as the latest episode reveals it is what happens before, during and after the on-track activity that all plays a part.

Starting with teams preparing for the practice session, including light-hearted moments in the Corvette Racing garage between the mechanics, the serious work begins as the drivers take to the track.

In between the on-track footage, the documentary goes into the garages to provide a fly on the wall experience inside a number of team debriefs as each squad discusses set-up and track conditions to unlock the ideal car balance.

Given the all-import qualifying sessions are coming up, teams also focus on finding the perfect lap around the iconic Monza circuit.

While practice is unfolding, the episode also includes a reunion of former team-mates Allan McNish and Rinaldo Capello, who won the 2008 Le Mans 24 Hours together along with co-driver Tom Kristensen for Audi, who discuss their memories of sportscar racing at Monza. But the memories aren’t quite so golden as they centre around crashes in the 2008 1000km of Monza!

The latest chapter concludes with the Iron Dames team discussing who will take the race start after Sarah Bovy claimed the team’s first WEC pole in the GTE Am class – and the first ever pole for a woman in the series.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.