Bourdais says 2023 Cadillac LMDh "already in the window"
WEC / Monza Video

Monza Full Access: Episode 3

In the third episode on the behind-the-scenes at the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, attention turns to the pre-race preparations.

With the pre-event, practice and qualifying activities complete, the WEC paddock is focused on gearing up for the six-hour race.

The Monza race also marks Peugeot’s debut with its new 9X8 Hypercar, and the WEC fly on the wall documentary joins Loic Duval on his preparations with the French manufacturer, as he reflects on his own return to the WEC top flight for the first time since 2016 when he competed for Audi.

The Peugeot squad gains plenty of attention on the grid before the race, as Toyota drivers Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi take a closer look at the 9X8, leading to the Kiwi pointing out the car has “two rear wings” rather than the car gaining most attention for running without a traditional rear wing configuration.

Interest also switches to the other WEC classes, with the documentary inviting viewers into the United Autosports pre-race drivers briefing led by race engineer Gary Robertshaw, as the team discuss start tactics and strategy.

Just moments before the main event the episode also dips in on the grid gossip, from JOTA’s Antonio Felix da Costa and WRT’s Robin Frijns discussing qualifying while WEC CEO Frederic Lequien catches up with team chiefs from Corvette and Ferrari.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

