WRT completes first test with BMW LMDh for WEC 2024 programme
WRT has started testing with the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh ahead of its entry into the World Endurance Championship next year as the German manufacturer’s factory entrant.
The Belgian squad, which will compete in the WEC as BMW M Team WRT, completed its first circuit test with the car at Aragon last week, following a roll-out at the end of May.
WRT’s first M Hybrid V8 was driven at the Spanish circuit by BMW factory drivers Jesse Krohn, Sheldon van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor.
No mileage figure completed by the car over the course of three days of running has been specified by BMW.
WRT boss Vincent Vosse described the test at Aragon “as a milestone for the team”.
“It is a big step and a step that we all have worked very hard for,” he said.
“The guys did an excellent job building and preparing the car.
“The roll-out went well and then we had the days of testing without any issues and good feedback.”
BMW M Team WRT
Photo by: BMW
Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, called the Aragon test a “a very good start to our WEC preparation programme”.
“The BMW M Hybrid V8 ran smoothly during the first test drives and provided our engineers and the team with the opportunity to gain a wealth of insights right from the start,” he explained.
The roll-out was completed at the proving ground at BMW’s Dingolfing plant to the north east of Munich with Nick Yelloly at the wheel.
The Briton and his full-time team-mates in the Rahal-run IMSA SportsCar Championship BMW team were not available for the test because they were racing at the Watkins Glen round of the North American series last weekend in which M Hybrid scored its first win with Yelloly and Connor De Phillippi driving.
BMW’s statement explained that “as many BMW M works drivers as possible will be in the cockpit” as WRT continues the build-up to its WEC debut in the Hypercar class at Qatar at the start of March next year.
Further functionality tests were then completed last weekend after the Aragon test at an undisclosed venue by Dan Harper and Max Hesse.
No drivers have so far been announced for the WRT’s assault on the top class of the WEC.
Vosse has deferred questions about his line-up to BMW.
