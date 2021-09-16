Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
WRC / Rally Greece News

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

By:
, News editor

Hyundai WRC boss Andrea Adamo conceded Toyota was “stronger” at the Acropolis Rally but was frustrated recurring problems were again present in Greece. 

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Ott Tanak led Hyundai’s charge ultimately finishing second 42.1s behind Toyota’s runaway winner Kalle Rovanpera but the Estonian’s rally was not without a battle against technical dramas.

Tanak admitted he was lucky to start his i20 ahead of the final stage as a plume of blue smoke emerged from the car, this came after an electrical issue on Sunday morning that left the 2019 champion without windscreen wipers in wet conditions.

A technical issue was also responsible for a slow stage time on Saturday morning's final test that allowed Rovanpera to gain a further 18.3s to his advantage. 

While Dani Sordo’s run to fourth was trouble-free, Thierry Neuville’s rally was effectively over on Friday after an electrical issue and power steering failure resulted in times penalties while necessitating a fix on the run. 

Adamo was left upset by recurring issues that have been ever-present this season. However, he admitted his team was second-best to Toyota, a matter exacerbated by damp conditions springing a surprise to crews that had anticipated the usual Acropolis dry heat. 

“I cannot deny that it has been a frustrating weekend,” said Adamo.

“Sadly, we have had from time to time a recurrence of the same problems which upsets me. I have to say all three crews have done an amazing job, so my thanks to them.

"In life you have to be honest and I think this weekend you have to admit that Toyota has been stronger than us. 

“I think our preparation, it is not an excuse, but when you don’t win you have to analyse this if you want to improve. 

“I think maybe we prepare the rally in conditions that we expect but in reality what we have faced has been totally different. 

“The kind of roads in which we had to face were totally different. In slow slippery situation we always struggle with the car and this rally is not any exception.”

Read Also:

Despite the severe delay caused by the technical issues, Neuville managed to recover to finish eighth and secure two bonus points from the Power Stage. 

However, the Belgian felt the effort displayed to fix his electrical and power steering problem warranted a much better result.

“We have given everything this weekend and we have fought hard from the start to the finish,” said Neuville.  

“Unfortunately, there is no compensation for all that work. Our rally was over with the power steering issues on Friday. 

“Since then, our focus has been on recovering positions to try and salvage whatever we could from the rally. 

“To be honest, I think we deserve more than this. We have put absolutely everything into it and haven’t got out of it what we should.”

shares
comments

Related video

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

Previous article

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

2
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

28 min
3
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Latest news
Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
WRC

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

1 h
Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
Video Inside
WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

Sep 15, 2021
WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn
WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

Sep 14, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Sep 13, 2021
M-Sport refugee Suninen secures Hyundai WRC drive
WRC

M-Sport refugee Suninen secures Hyundai WRC drive

Sep 13, 2021
Latest videos
WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver 01:04
WRC
5 h

WRC: Fourmaux becomes latest competitor to split with co-driver

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally 06:56
WRC
5 h

Elfyn Evans talks about his tough weekend at Acropolis Rally

Rally Greece: Wolf Power Stage Highlights 03:45
WRC
Sep 12, 2021

Rally Greece: Wolf Power Stage Highlights

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC3 Highlights 02:31
WRC
Sep 12, 2021

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC3 Highlights

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC2 Highlights 03:28
WRC
Sep 12, 2021

Rally Greece: Sunday WRC2 Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver Rally Greece
Video Inside
WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Rally Greece Prime
WRC

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation
WRC

Hyundai boss hints at Solberg 2022 WRC graduation

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win Rally Belgium
Video Inside
WRC

Hyundai boss hails team's resolve in pressure lifting WRC win

Trending Today

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out ‘very strict’ F1 clauses to protect Mercedes

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Monza F1 win was mine before Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA insists Red Bull was warned over Perez's Monza F1 penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium Prime

Home hero Neuville delivers overdue WRC success for Hyundai in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Prime

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Prime

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Prime

How Finland's newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece
WRC WRC

Hyundai WRC boss frustrated by recurring problems in Greece

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Fourmaux becomes latest WRC competitor to split with co-driver

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: The Good, The Bad and a Flying Finn

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime
WRC WRC

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.