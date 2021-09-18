Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike / Barcelona Qualifying report

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

By:
, News Editor

BMW rider Tom Sykes put an end to Jonathan Rea's streak of World Superbike pole positions by beating Toprak Razgatlioglu to the top spot in qualifying at Barcelona.

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Sykes came through at the end of the 15-minute Superpole session on Saturday morning to post a best time of 1m40.408s for his first pole since last year's Phillip Island round, and the first for BMW's M1000RR.

The 2013 world champion - who is currently out of a ride for 2022 after losing his seat to Ducati man Scott Redding - was fastest in the first runs, as he was the only rider to break the 1m41s barrier.

Kawasaki rider Rea couldn't match his former teammate on his first run, but on his second run he marginally shaded Sykes with a 1m40.921s to keep his hopes of a ninth straight pole alive.

But that time was soon beaten by championship leader Razgatlioglu, who recorded a 1m40.694s on his Yamaha, and then by Sykes' final effort that netted the BMW rider a record-extending 51st WSBK pole.

Redding was the best of the Ducati riders in fourth ahead of Alex Lowes on the second factory Kawasaki and Andrea Locatelli, who is now confirmed to be staying at Yamaha for another two seasons.

Leon Haslam had his best lap of his first run deleted for exceeding track limits, but banked a time at the end of the session good enough for seventh on the best of the Hondas.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ducati), Sykes' BMW teammate Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) completed the top 10.

Tito Rabat's replacement for the rest of the season at Barni Ducati, Samuele Cavalieri, was a solid 14th in his first qualifying since June's Misano round, one place behind the Go Eleven machine of Chaz Davies.

Alvaro Bautista was a disappointing 16th on the second Honda, eight tenths slower than teammate Haslam.

Australian debutant Lachlan Epis was 22nd and last aboard his year-old Pedercini Kawasaki, some five seconds off the pace.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 1'40.408
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 1'40.694 0.286
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 1'40.921 0.513
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 1'40.978 0.570
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 1'41.086 0.678
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 1'41.129 0.721
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 1'41.253 0.845
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 1'41.275 0.867
9 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 1'41.320 0.912
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'41.405 0.997
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 1'41.632 1.224
12 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 1'41.744 1.336
13 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 1'41.791 1.383
14 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 1'41.801 1.393
15 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 1'41.808 1.400
16 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 1'42.055 1.647
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 1'42.215 1.807
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 1'42.257 1.849
19 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 1'42.446 2.038
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'42.460 2.052
21 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'43.841 3.433
22 83 Australia Lachlan Epis
Kawasaki 1'45.732 5.324
View full results
shares
comments
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Previous article

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

22 h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

1 h
3
World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

4
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

5
Super GT

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut

4 h
Latest news
Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

59m
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
WSBK

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

3 h
Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
WSBK

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

20 h
Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
WSBK

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

20 h
Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona
WSBK

Yamaha reveals special anniversary livery for Barcelona

Sep 17, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up 00:38
World Superbike
Sep 16, 2021

WSBK: Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda line-up

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch 00:46
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team 00:47
World Superbike
Sep 10, 2021

WSBK: Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini team

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 5, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu denied clean sweep after Superpole demotion

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
Sep 4, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut
Super GT

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota 86 GT300 car set for 2022 SUPER GT debut

Australian Rally Championship expands 2022 calendar
Video Inside
Other rally Other rally

Australian Rally Championship expands 2022 calendar

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza
FIA F2 FIA F2

Beckmann to replace Nannini at Campos F2 squad for Monza

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi
Formula 1 Formula 1

The true 1982 World Champion - The tragic story of Didier Pironi

Latest news

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension
World Superbike World Superbike

Locatelli handed two-year Yamaha WSBK contract extension

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges title rival Rea in practice

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff feels he's put GRT "through hell" in WSBK this year

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.