Redding’s second World Superbike season with BMW is rapidly turning into a major disappointment. After failing to score points at Barcelona, Redding managed a meagre seven points in the most recent round at Misano. That puts him way down in 15th in the riders’ standings ahead of his home round at Donington Park this weekend.

Redding went into the Misano round knowing that Toprak Razgatlioglu is on his way to BMW next season, and unsurprisingly was questioned by the media about the Turkish rider’s impending arrival at the team.

"It was a surprise for me, as well as for everyone else,” Redding told the official WSBK website about Razgatlioglu’s move from Yamaha to BMW. “I don't know what he can contribute. It's a mystery to me when I look at his riding style.”

Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW no doubt has ramifications for Redding’s own future. The British rider’s two-year contract with the Bavarian manufacturer expires this year, although there is an option for an extension that expires in mid-July. However, it’s not as simple as Redding simply deciding whether he wishes to stay or leave. Most likely, it’s a two-way option.

It’s hard to imagine Redding staying on for 2024, especially given how outspoken he has been about the shortcomings of the current M1000RR package, something that is thought to have made him unpopular among BMW upper management.

The situation has parallels to when Redding was riding the uncompetitive Aprilia in MotoGP in 2018. His struggles with the bike appear to have impacted his motivation. He probably would not relish being team-mate to Razgatlioglu. But, were he to leave BMW, there are very few viable alternatives that would allow him to stay in the WSBK paddock.

Of course, Razgatlioglu’s departure leaves a space free at Yamaha. But it’s hard to see why the Crescent Racing-run team would select an out-of-sorts Redding when it has already indicated that its preference would be to promote from within. GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter in particular has enjoyed a strong debut season in WSBK so far.

In addition, Redding’s size has always been a disadvantage when it comes to top speed, an area that the Yamaha R1 already struggles with.

Besides Yamaha, there are few other competitive teams that are likely to have vacancies. A return to Ducati, after he was ousted in favour of Alvaro Bautista, seems doubtful. Kawasaki is likely to stick with its current riders. Honda is still a long way from winning races.

Instead, Redding would be well-advised to consider a switch to MotoAmerica, where there are several factory-supported teams he could feasibly ride for. The likes of Danilo Petrucci and Loris Baz have competed in the series in recent years, falling short of the title, showing that the level of the series is not to be underestimated.

A move to America would be a fresh start for Redding, offering him the chance to fight for wins again, as well as being financially lucrative. His wife Jacey is also American. If there’s a downside, it might be the lower safety standards of the tracks in America, although he has experience of this type of circuit from his title-winning British Superbike campaign.

It would be a loss for WSBK if Redding were to depart after just four seasons, as he is one of the most charismatic and outspoken characters in the series. But on the other hand, seeing the 30-year-old scrapping to barely stay in the points is also a shame.

This weekend’s Donington round will mark the first anniversary of Redding’s first podium for BMW. With the option to renew his contract expiring around the time of the following weekend at Imola, it could be the last chance for the partnership to be rescued.