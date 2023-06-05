Subscribe
Previous / World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1
World Superbike / Misano Results

World Superbike: Bautista completes another treble at Misano

Alvaro Bautista completed yet another treble World Superbike victory on Sunday at Misano, the home round for his Ducati team.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

After his win in the first race on Saturday, Bautista took his 13th and 14th victories of the season out of a possible 15 in the Superpole race and the second full-distance race of the weekend.

It means the Spanish rider now has a mammoth 86 point lead in the standings approaching the halfway point of the campaign ahead of Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It was Razgatlioglu who proved Bautista's biggest threat on Sunday, finishing second in both races, and only narrowly losing out on victory in the Superpole race that was cut short by a red flag following a crash involving Honda's Iker Lecuona and Barni Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Razgatlioglu was locked in battle for second in the final race of the weekend with Bautista's works Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the pair making contact and putting Rinaldi in the gravel and out of the race.

That opened the door for Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani to complete the podium in third, followed by Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Xavi Vierge, representing Honda alone as Lecuona was sidelined following his earlier crash.

Petrucci was fit to ride in the final race and finished seventh behind Yamaha man Andrea Locatelli.

World Superbike Misano - Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 7
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 7 0.101
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 7 0.738
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 7 2.239
5 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 7 2.490
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 7 3.955
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 6
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 6
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 6
10 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 6
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 6
12 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 6
13 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 6
14 28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 6
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 6
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 6
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 6
18 70 Italy Luca Vitali
Kawasaki 6
19 88 Ryo Mizuno
Honda 6
20 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 6
21 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 6
7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 6
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 6
16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu
BMW 0
87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 0
View full results

World Superbike Misano - Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 21
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21 9.756
3 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 21 19.237
4 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21 21.042
5 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 21 23.137
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 21 24.470
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 21 24.717
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
BMW 21 25.932
9 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 21 25.765
10 87 Australia Remy Gardner
Yamaha 21 28.031
11 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter
Yamaha 21 28.858
12 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 21 37.191
13 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 21 39.129
14 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 21 51.050
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 21
16 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 21
28 Bradley Ray
Yamaha 0
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 0
34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri
Yamaha 0
70 Italy Luca Vitali
Kawasaki 0
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 0
88 Ryo Mizuno
Honda 0
53 Spain Tito Rabat
Kawasaki 0
View full results
shares
comments

World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1
Alvaro Bautista More from
Alvaro Bautista
World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1

World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1

World Superbike
Misano

World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1 World Superbike results: Bautista wins Misano Race 1

Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches

Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches

World Superbike
Barcelona

Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches Why Bautista's current dominance will be giving WSBK headaches

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

Ducati Aruba.IT More from
Ducati Aruba.IT
World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener World Superbike results: Bautista wins again in Barcelona opener

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

World Superbike
Barcelona

Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round Ducati hit with drop in revs for Barcelona WSBK round

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

World Superbike

Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista Ducati set to announce new one-year WSBK contract for Bautista

Latest news

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe