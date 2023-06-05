World Superbike: Bautista completes another treble at Misano
Alvaro Bautista completed yet another treble World Superbike victory on Sunday at Misano, the home round for his Ducati team.
After his win in the first race on Saturday, Bautista took his 13th and 14th victories of the season out of a possible 15 in the Superpole race and the second full-distance race of the weekend.
It means the Spanish rider now has a mammoth 86 point lead in the standings approaching the halfway point of the campaign ahead of Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.
It was Razgatlioglu who proved Bautista's biggest threat on Sunday, finishing second in both races, and only narrowly losing out on victory in the Superpole race that was cut short by a red flag following a crash involving Honda's Iker Lecuona and Barni Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.
Razgatlioglu was locked in battle for second in the final race of the weekend with Bautista's works Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the pair making contact and putting Rinaldi in the gravel and out of the race.
That opened the door for Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani to complete the podium in third, followed by Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Xavi Vierge, representing Honda alone as Lecuona was sidelined following his earlier crash.
Petrucci was fit to ride in the final race and finished seventh behind Yamaha man Andrea Locatelli.
World Superbike Misano - Superpole race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|7
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|7
|0.101
|3
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|7
|0.738
|4
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|7
|2.239
|5
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|7
|2.490
|6
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|7
|3.955
|7
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|6
|8
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|6
|9
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|6
|10
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|6
|11
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|6
|12
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|6
|13
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|6
|14
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|6
|15
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|6
|16
|53
|
Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|6
|17
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|6
|18
|70
|
Luca Vitali
|Kawasaki
|6
|19
|88
|
Ryo Mizuno
|Honda
|6
|20
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|BMW
|6
|21
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|6
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|6
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|0
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|0
World Superbike Misano - Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|21
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|21
|9.756
|3
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|21
|19.237
|4
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|21
|21.042
|5
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|21
|23.137
|6
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|21
|24.470
|7
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|21
|24.717
|8
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|21
|25.932
|9
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|21
|25.765
|10
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|21
|28.031
|11
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|21
|28.858
|12
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|21
|37.191
|13
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|BMW
|21
|39.129
|14
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|21
|51.050
|15
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|21
|16
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|21
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|0
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|0
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|0
|70
|
Luca Vitali
|Kawasaki
|0
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|0
|88
|
Ryo Mizuno
|Honda
|0
|53
|
Tito Rabat
|Kawasaki
|0
