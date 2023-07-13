Subscribe
World Superbike News

Sam Lowes to make 2024 WSBK switch with Marc VDS

Moto2 veteran Sam Lowes will switch to the World Superbike Championship in 2024 with his current team Marc VDS.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Lowes will ride the class-leading Ducati Panigale V4 R in the production-based category next year, joining his twin brother Alex Lowes, who recently signed a one-year contract extension with the factory Kawasaki team.

It will bring an end to his nine-year stint in the Moto2 class, which has so far yielded 10 wins, 26 podiums, 19 pole positions and a best finish of third in the championship.

Lowes joined Moto2 for the first time in 2014 after winning the previous year’s World Supersport title and has been an ever-present fixture in the series since then, save for an underwhelming MotoGP campaign with Aprilia in 2017.

His move to Marc VDS in 2020 turned him into a regular race winner, and he will make the switch to WSBK with the same squad.

“I always had a goal to race in World Superbike and after winning the World Supersport title in 2013 it was a normal step,” said Lowes. “But I chose to try the Grand Prix paddock. 

“I’m happy and proud that I’ve had such a good GP career, and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. 

“But I feel now it’s a great time to move across to WorldSBK to try a different machine and learn how to ride a superbike. I also believe in myself and know I can achieve good things.”

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc VDS will continue to compete in Moto2 next year with two riders while it embarks on a one-bike WSBK effort with Lowes.

The Italian squad currently leads both the standings in Moto2, with Lowes' team-mate Tony Arbolino currently heading the riders’ championship.

“I’m delighted and ready to begin this new adventure in the World Superbike Championship. And it gives me even more pleasure to do it with our great rider, Sam Lowes,” said team owner Marc van der Straten.

“I’m also very proud to start this new adventure with Ducati, which is undoubtedly the bike to be on in WorldSBK. 

“This opportunity for expansion comes at the perfect time. After 14 years in MotoGP, where the Marc VDS Racing Team has shown great potential, we are ready to face a new challenge."

