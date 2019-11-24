Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Fernandes grabs Moto2 ride vacated by champion Marquez

shares
comments
Fernandes grabs Moto2 ride vacated by champion Marquez
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 6:08 PM

Marc VDS has signed top prospect Augusto Fernandez for the 2020 Moto2 campaign, filling the seat that was vacated by Alex Marquez's sudden MotoGP call-up.

The Belgian-owned outfit, which has won three of the last six Moto2 riders' titles with Marquez, Franco Morbidelli and Tito Rabat, was left scrambling to find a rider for 2020 after Repsol Honda chose the under-contract Marquez to replace the retiring Jorge Lorenzo.

Johann Zarco had then appeared a logical choice to take the Marc VDS ride, and had expressed interest, but now looks poised to join Avintia Ducati's MotoGP roster.

Instead, Fernandez will move across from Pons Racing to partner the previously-confirmed ex-Aprilia MotoGP rider Sam Lowes in Marc VDS' line-up.

"It is a dream come true to continue growing in a great team like this," Fernandez said.

"My objective is to give the maximum and to work very hard to fight for victories and have the opportunity to fight for the world championship."

The 22-year-old Spaniard has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the intermediate class this year, and looked as Marquez's main threat for the title after amassing three wins in a short period.

However, his form tailed off in the final stretch, and he wound up finishing fifth in the standings, 55 points down on champion Marquez.

"The choice of Augusto Fernandez to represent the colours of Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS in 2020 is not random," team manager Joan Olive said.

"His great performances throughout the season made us notice him and his name was among the possible additions in the future.

"As a vacancy arises in the team, it is our pride and pleasure to be able to incorporate a pilot of Augusto's stature into the team and with whom we hope to continue fighting for the top positions.

Having previously confirmed an unchanged line-up of Fernandez and fellow race winner Lorenzo Baldassarri for 2020, Pons will now need to find a replacement, with veteran rider Mattia Pasini thought to be the likeliest option.

Next article
Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win

Previous article

Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Drivers Alex Marquez , Augusto Fernandez
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now , Pons Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Moto2 Next session

Valencia

Valencia

15 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Stanaway says he may never race again

2
Supercars

Slade confirms Brad Jones Racing exit

3
Supercars

Tim Edwards joins FPR

4
MotoGP

Marquez: Honda adaptation smoother than expected

5
FIA F2

Russian Time sells Formula 2 team

Latest news

Fernandes grabs Moto2 ride vacated by champion Marquez
MOT2

Fernandes grabs Moto2 ride vacated by champion Marquez

Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win
MOT2

Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
MGP

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move

Aegerter lands MotoE ride after losing Moto2 seat
MotE

Aegerter lands MotoE ride after losing Moto2 seat

MV Agusta announces 2020 Moto2 rider line-up
MOT2

MV Agusta announces 2020 Moto2 rider line-up

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.