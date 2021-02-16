Top events
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike season start pushed back to May

shares
comments
World Superbike season start pushed back to May
By:

The start to the 2021 World Superbike Championship has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the opening Dutch round has been pushed back to May.

WSBK was one of the only international motorsport series last year to get its 2020 campaign underway as scheduled in February with the Phillip Island round before the first worldwide lockdown came into force.

When racing got back underway again, seven further rounds were scheduled in a truncated calendar.

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 season already had a later start date than normal, with the traditional season-opener in Australia currently subject to contract – though is unlikely to take place at all.

The campaign was due to begin on the weekend of 23-25 April at the iconic TT Assen circuit in the Netherlands.

But due to a ban on large scale events taking place in the Drenthe region where the circuit is situated until 1 June 2021 due to the virus, WSBK organisers have had to postpone the Assen round to 23-25 July.

The Portuguese round at Estoril – where the campaign ended last year – will now serve as the new starting point on 7-9 May.

A brief statement from WSBK’s governing body the FIM read: “Following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting regulations, the FIM, Government Officials, the TT Circuit Assen and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) informs of the postponement of the Dutch Round to 23-25 of July.

“As local authorities have determined that no major events may be held in Drenthe until 1 of June 2021, the Dutch Round, initially scheduled from the 23-25 April, will now take place at the end of July.

“FIM and Dorna WSBK Organisation are constantly working with government officials and circuits in order to continue putting the safety of everyone first.

“Any further updates to the 2021 WorldSBK calendar will be communicated accordingly.”

Further revisions to the 2021 WSBK calendar are still likely, with the Indonesian round at the under-construction Mandalika Street Circuit set for 12-14 November still to be homologated.

Due to travel restrictions, last year’s Finnish MotoGP round couldn’t go ahead as no FIM officials could travel to the circuit to homologate it. 

2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date

Country

Circuit

7– 9 May 

Portugal 

Circuito Estoril

21- 23 May 

Spain 

MotorLand Aragón 

11- 13 June 

Italy 

Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli 

2- 4 July 

United Kingdom 

Donington Park 

23 - 25 July 

The Netherlands 

TT Circuit Assen 

3- 5 September 

France 

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours 

17- 19 September 

Spain 

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 

24- 26 September 

Spain 

Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto 

1- 3 October 

Portugal 

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 

15– 17 October 

Argentina 

Circuito San Juan Villicum 

12– 14 November 

Indonesia 

Mandalika International Street Circuit

TBA

Australia 

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

TBA 

TBA 

TBA
