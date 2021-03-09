World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Last month, WSBK's governing body, the FIM, announced the postponement of what had been planned as the season-opening round at Assen, delaying the start of the 2021 campaign.

Now, for the second time the opening race has been postponed, with the Estoril round planned for May 7-9 now marked as 'TBC' in the calendar.

It means Aragon now hosts the opening round on May 21-23, around a month later than the date originally envisioned for the Assen round that is now slated for July.

Additionally, the previous 'TBC' on the calendar has been filled by the Navarra circuit in northern Spain, giving the Iberian country four dates on the 2021 schedule.

That event slots in as the fifth round of the series on August 20-22.

Phillip Island, the traditional season-opener, is still marked as 'TBC' in the latest version of the calendar, but the chances of this event being able to go ahead appear remote amid Australia's strict COVID-19 travel rules.

Indonesian street circuit Mandalika is also still subject to homologation.

An official pre-season test will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on March 30-31.

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue May 21-23 Aragon June 11-13 Misano July 2-4 Donington Park July 23-25 Assen August 20-22 Navarra September 3-5 Magny-Cours September 17-19 Barcelona September 24-26 Jerez October 1-3 Portimao October 15-17 Villicum November 12-14 Mandalika TBC Phillip Island TBC Estoril