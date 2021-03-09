World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
The start of the new World Superbike season has been pushed back further following the news that the planned curtain-raiser in Estoril has been indefinitely postponed.
Last month, WSBK's governing body, the FIM, announced the postponement of what had been planned as the season-opening round at Assen, delaying the start of the 2021 campaign.
Now, for the second time the opening race has been postponed, with the Estoril round planned for May 7-9 now marked as 'TBC' in the calendar.
It means Aragon now hosts the opening round on May 21-23, around a month later than the date originally envisioned for the Assen round that is now slated for July.
Additionally, the previous 'TBC' on the calendar has been filled by the Navarra circuit in northern Spain, giving the Iberian country four dates on the 2021 schedule.
That event slots in as the fifth round of the series on August 20-22.
Phillip Island, the traditional season-opener, is still marked as 'TBC' in the latest version of the calendar, but the chances of this event being able to go ahead appear remote amid Australia's strict COVID-19 travel rules.
Indonesian street circuit Mandalika is also still subject to homologation.
An official pre-season test will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on March 30-31.
Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:
|Date
|Venue
|May 21-23
|Aragon
|June 11-13
|Misano
|July 2-4
|Donington Park
|July 23-25
|Assen
|August 20-22
|Navarra
|September 3-5
|Magny-Cours
|September 17-19
|Barcelona
|September 24-26
|Jerez
|October 1-3
|Portimao
|October 15-17
|Villicum
|November 12-14
|Mandalika
|TBC
|Phillip Island
|TBC
|Estoril
