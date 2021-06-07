Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win
WTCR / Nurburgring News

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

Cupra’s Rob Huff described his return to the FIA World Touring Car Cup as “character building” after leaving the Nurburgring Nordschleife season opener without points following a tough weekend.

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

The 2012 World Touring Car champion suffered contact in both races at Germany’s famous 15.77-mile circuit leaving the Briton frustrated that he was unable to show his true pace on his first WTCR start since 2019.

Huff had enjoyed a strong start from 18th on the grid in his Zengo Motorsport Cupra Leon Competicion TCR machine. He climbed into the points in 13th before two competitors forced their way through with heavy contact on the Grand Prix loop at the start of the second lap.

It forced Huff to pit for repairs at the end of the lap effectively ending his race. The contest was won Tiago Monteiro, who led home Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia.

Race 2 ended before it really started as Huff was caught up in a multiple car crash that included Gabriele Tarquini, Norbert Michelisz and the Cupra of Mikel Azcona.

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Photo by: Rob Huff

Jean-Karl Vernay claimed the victory ahead of Luca Engstler and Nestor Girolami. The top Cupra was Bence Boldizs in 13th position, claiming three points in the process.

Huff felt unnecessary impatient driving from some of his rivals had cost him dearly.

"It was a very tough one. In the first race, I got shoved by a Honda, which caused damage to the car. The inner lining of the wheel arch was cutting into the tyre - so I had to pit for that,” said Huff.

"And then in Race 2, no one wanted to give any space into Turn 1, and unfortunately it ended in a lot of cars taking damage and not finishing the race. It's a shame, as when you're that far at the back, you've got all the time in the world.

"Unfortunately, some people who were new to the championship and a little too impatient caused a lot of damage at the back of the grid for no real reason.

"Our damage was way too much, we had no top speed; and also when I did get spun, I collected my team-mate Mikel which was very unfortunate. It's been a tough weekend for the team, certainly character building.

“We're already looking on to the next one at Estoril.”

WTCR heads to Portugal for the second round at the iconic Estoril circuit from 26-27 June.

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Rob Huff Zengo Motorsport CUPRA

Photo by: Rob Huff

shares
comments
Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win

Previous article

Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Event Nurburgring

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

2
MotoGP

Marquez’s shortened Catalan MotoGP “best seven laps of the year”

3
Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

1h
4
Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

1h
Latest news
Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff
WTCR

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

1h
Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win
WTCR

Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win

Jun 5, 2021
Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole
WTCR

Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole

Jun 4, 2021
Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
WTCR

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"

Jun 2, 2021
Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement
WTCR

Cupra brings touring car ace out of retirement

May 28, 2021
Latest videos
FIA WTCR: Audi RS 3 LMS race debut 01:27
WTCR
Jun 6, 2021

FIA WTCR: Audi RS 3 LMS race debut

Nurburgring - Race 1 Highlights 01:42
WTCR
Jun 5, 2021

Nurburgring - Race 1 Highlights

Live: Nurburgring - Race 2 01:00:00
WTCR
Jun 3, 2021

Live: Nurburgring - Race 2

Live: Nurburgring - Race 1 59:59
WTCR
Jun 3, 2021

Live: Nurburgring - Race 1

Live: Nurburgring - Qualifying 01:00:00
WTCR
Jun 3, 2021

Live: Nurburgring - Qualifying

Trending Today

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Marquez’s shortened Catalan MotoGP “best seven laps of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s shortened Catalan MotoGP “best seven laps of the year”

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel hopes Aston Martin can carry momentum after "rough start"

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers to raise concerns over safety car delay in Baku

Latest news

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff
WTCR WTCR

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win
WTCR WTCR

Nurburgring WTCR: Vernay holds off Engstler for first Hyundai win

Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole
WTCR WTCR

Nurburgring WTCR: Girolami takes Nordschleife pole

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"
WTCR WTCR

Vernay: Jumping between ICE, electric Hyundai "biggest challenge"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.