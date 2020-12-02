2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule features new venues

Once again the series will kick off at Daytona International Speedway in February and conclude at Kansas Speedway in October.

The series will feature two road course races in 2021, the first on June 4 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in conjunction with the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend, and the second at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 6, part of a quadruple-header with the NASCAR Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series.

Among the other highlights: The series will return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2007; Kansas will be the only venue to host two races, with its first event in May; and the series will see a stretch of four short track races in four weeks, starting at Elko Speedway and concluding at Winchester Speedway.

In addition, the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the season finale at Kansas are on a “flex schedule” and could be moved by a day.

The Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA East and ARCA West schedules as well as the broadcast schedules will be released in the coming weeks.

2021 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

Date Track Location

Sat., 2/13 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

Fri., 3/12 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

Sat., 4/24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, AL

Sat., 5/1 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

Sat., 5/22 Toledo Speedway Toledo, OH

Fri./Sat., 5/28-29 (F) Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC

Fri., 6/4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Fri., 6/25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA

Sat., 7/10 Elko Speedway Elko, MN

Sat., 7/17 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI

Sat., 7/24 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

Sat., 7/31 Winchester Speedway Winchester, IN

Fri., 8/6 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY

Fri., 8/20 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, MI

Sun., 8/22 Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL

Sun., 8/29 Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

Sun., 9/5 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, IL

Thur., 9/16 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

Sat., 9/25 Salem Speedway Salem, IN

Sat/Sun., 10/23-24 (F) Kansas Speedway Kansas City, KS

(F) denotes race that is on a Flex Schedule and could be moved by a day.