Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
ARCA / Race report

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish

shares
comments
By:

Max Gutierrez didn’t have to wait long to earn his first racing victory in the United States.

Gutierrez, a six-time Super Kart Champion and last year’s NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion, used a three-wide move off Turn 4 on the final lap to come away with the win in Monday night’s ARCA East season opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Gutierrez ran third starting the final lap and moved to the inside as Sammy Smith drove Taylor Gray up the track exiting Turn 4. Gutierrez claimed the win by a scant 0.046 seconds.

The last lap was the only one Gutierrez led the entire night although he had run in the top-10 the whole race.

“I just can’t believe it,” a stunned Gutierrez said after getting out of his No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford. “I am very happy and very proud of the team. This is a great, great start toward the championship.”

Gutierrez, an 18-year-old native of Mexico City, advanced to the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series, a developmental series for the NASCAR Mexico Peak Series, similar to the relationship between the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series.

He won seven races in the Challenge series over the past two seasons, including the season title in 2020.

“I’m so proud of Max and his determination, not to mention the work by everyone on this Rette Jones Racing team. I knew we had a shot if we timed it right and Max did his job when it counted most and we’re winners again," said team co-owner Mark Rette.

“Can’t wait for Five Flags later this month.”

Smith had been leading the race until it was halted by rain with five laps remaining. During the break, Smith was issued a penalty for pitting out of sequence during the halfway break and restarted in fourth.

Another wreck after the restart put Gray in the lead heading into the final overtime.

Read Also:

“You know none of that should have happened,” Smith said. “They penalized us eight laps later for something we did right and everyone else did wrong. You can’t really control that.

“I felt like I had to do what I had to do at the end because I thought we had the best car.”

The series moves next to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla., on Feb. 27.

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

Previous article

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Max Gutiérrez
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

2
WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

18h
3
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

4
Supercars

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

3h
5
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

Latest news
Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish
ARCA

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish

38m
NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
ARCA

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

Feb 5, 2021
USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NSTR

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Feb 5, 2021
Ty Gibbs to run for ARCA title in 2021, also make Xfinity debut
ARCA

Ty Gibbs to run for ARCA title in 2021, also make Xfinity debut

Jan 26, 2021
Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test
ARCA

Taylor Gray penalized for using cell phone during ARCA test

Jan 19, 2021
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR "future-proofing" its Next Gen car to enable hybrid

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
ARCA / Breaking news

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

Trending Today

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Ryan refutes "villain" portrayal

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to shake down brand new Mustangs

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Latest news

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish
Video Inside
ARCA ARCA / Race report

Gutierrez wins ARCA East opener in wild three-wide finish

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

NASCAR Mexico champion Max Gutierrez moving to ARCA East

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Ty Gibbs to run for ARCA title in 2021, also make Xfinity debut
ARCA ARCA / Breaking news

Ty Gibbs to run for ARCA title in 2021, also make Xfinity debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.