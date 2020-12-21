Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra

shares
comments
BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra
By:

Four-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Aron Taylor-Smith is to return to the series in 2021.

The 31-year-old Dubliner has become the third driver named in Team Hard’s squad of new-build Cupra Leons, and will line up alongside the already confirmed Jack Goff and Glynn Geddie.

Taylor-Smith raced in the BTCC from 2012-17, and in 2014 scored two victories with a Volkswagen CC run by the squad of Team Hard boss Tony Gilham. In 2018 he switched into GT racing in the Blancpain Sprint Cup, but spent the 2020 season on the sidelines.

Read Also:

He explained that the deal with Hard was smoothed by his manager Warren Scott, who also looks after 2020 champion Ash Sutton and whose BMR team Taylor-Smith has raced with in the BTCC.

“I am back and more ready than ever!” said Taylor-Smith. “Watching from the sidelines this year made me realise how much I miss the BTCC. It's a championship like no other and I was determined to get back on the grid for 2021.

“What I love about Tony is his passion to win – it's refreshing to be around, and I already know that I will feel right at home. The personnel that he has collected to join this project are amongst the best in the game, and he's done an unbelievably good job with the Cupra.

"I want to thank both Tony and Warren for putting this package together for me – it's a big deal to return to the BTCC.”

Gilham added: “I’m delighted to have Aron on board with us for the 2021 campaign driving the all-new Cupra Leon. He has proven race-winning pedigree in the series and has always proved a match for any of his team-mates in the past, which include multiple champions.

“It was important to acquire a strong driver line-up this year to help develop our new car, and to have three-top line drivers at this stage is a brilliant result for the team. Aron will be joining good friend Jack once again after the pair were team-mates in 2014. The fact that these guys have worked together before will really accelerate the development of the car and help get our season started on the front foot.”

Motorsport.com understands that Hard’s line-up could swell to as many as four Cupras in 2021, after running three of the venerable VW CCs plus Carl Boardley’s BMW 125i M Sport in 2020.

Taylor-Smith’s confirmation comes hard on the heels of Excelr8 Motorsport announcing the first of its four drivers for 2021.

Jack Butel, who finished third in the Jack Sears Trophy this season at the wheel of a Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class, will drive one of the Excelr8 Hyundai i30 Ns as they enter their second season of competition.

Related video

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

Previous article

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Aron Taylor-Smith
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's single-lap pace "phenomenal" - Magnussen

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020
Supercars Supercars / Commentary

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Latest news

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime
BTCC BTCC / Special feature

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

BTCC increases success ballast for 2021 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC increases success ballast for 2021 season

Ash Sutton’s management denies BMW ‘superteam’ talk
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ash Sutton’s management denies BMW ‘superteam’ talk

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21

2
BTCC

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra

16min
3
World Superbike

Pedercini plans two-bike WSBK assault, signs Cresson

8h
4
Supercars

The Top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

20h
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Jeffrey Earnhardt to run full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

1h

Latest news

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra
BTCC

BTCC race winner Taylor-Smith returns in Cupra

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020
BTCC

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

BTCC increases success ballast for 2021 season
BTCC

BTCC increases success ballast for 2021 season

Ash Sutton’s management denies BMW ‘superteam’ talk
BTCC

Ash Sutton’s management denies BMW ‘superteam’ talk

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins

Latest videos

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:17
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds 00:50
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:10
BTCC
Nov 16, 2020

BTCC: Brands Hatch Indy - Race 1 in 60 seconds

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.