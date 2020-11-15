Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Brands Hatch Indy / Race report

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins

shares
comments
By:

Ash Sutton has become British Touring Car champion for a second time after finishing sixth in a wet final race of the season at Brands Hatch that was won by Rory Butcher.

Sutton went into the reversed-grid finale 11 points ahead of four-time champion and pre-weekend series leader Colin Turkington, with the two main title contenders 12th and ninth on the grid respectively.

Turkington made good early progress up to fifth, but the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport appeared to be struggling for pace, as it did in the similarly damp opening race. Turkington was powerless to prevent himself dropping to ninth by the finish, and Sutton passed him into Paddock Hill Bend with six laps remaining.  

Up front, third-place starter Butcher got his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus past front-row men Aiden Moffat and Chris Smiley on the opening lap, and disappeared into the distance. Moffat and Smiley both slid wide at Paddock Hill Bend on the second lap, promoting the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook to second.  

Cook ran in this position until the 11th lap of 24, when he was shoved wide by Jake Hill’s AmD-run MB Motorsport Honda at the Druids hairpin – that delayed both and allowed Adam Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class into second and Tom Ingram into third.

Ingram, who had carved through from 11th on the grid with 54kg of success ballast aboard his Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla, passed Morgan into Surtees on the 13th lap, but Butcher was 5.953s in front. Ingram slashed the gap to 1.522s by the flag, but Butcher clung on for victory.

From the editor, also read:

“It’s fantastic – we really needed that going into the winter,” said Butcher.  “I was really comfortable, and the car was so much better than in race one. It was only in the last few laps when I saw Tom’s lights appear in my mirror I thought ‘Oh my God’, but I brought it home.”

A nerf from outside title contender Dan Cammish at Clearways on the 15th lap sent Morgan wide, allowing the Team Dynamics-run Honda of Cammish and Hill’s older Civic into third and fourth respectively. Hill then climbed onto the final podium spot by passing Cammish at Clearways with six laps remaining.

Behind fifth-placed Morgan, Sutton brought his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 home sixth and, with it, the 2020 BTCC title.

“It’s an absolute dream to get this,” said Sutton. “It’s been a long time since an independent team won the overall championship. It’s just a real shame that we can’t experience it with the fans.”

Cook finished seventh, ahead of the second Infiniti of Moffat, with Turkington ninth and Ollie Jackson’s Motorbase Ford completing the top 10.

Turkington’s result meant that he finished 14 points behind Sutton, and pipped Cammish to the runner-up spot by two points.

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Previous article

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch Indy
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion
Moto2 Moto2 / Special feature

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Latest news

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP weekend "not what F1 is about", says Russell

1h
2
MotoGP

Mir "can’t believe" maiden MotoGP title triumph

2h
3
Moto2

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

4
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

5
Formula 1

Perez: Sabbatical from Formula 1 an option for 2021

Latest news

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton is champion as Rory Butcher wins

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race
BTCC

Turkington hit by penalty before title-deciding race

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ash Sutton extends points lead with superb win

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Cammish wins Race 1 as Sutton takes points lead

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale
BTCC

Brands BTCC: Ingram boosts title chances with pole for finale

Latest videos

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv! 00:53
BTCC
Nov 10, 2020

Introducing the new BTCC channel on Motorsport.tv!

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:04
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:08
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton opener 01:16
BTCC
Oct 27, 2020

BTCC: Snetterton opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.