Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Snetterton / Breaking news

Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round

shares
comments
Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round
By:

British Touring Car Championship racer Bobby Thompson has been ruled out of this weekend's round at Snetterton due to concussion from his barrel-roll last time out at Croft.

Thompson had been enjoying his best weekend to date in the BTCC at Croft – he qualified his Trade Price Cars Racing Audi fifth, and finished eighth in each of the first two races.

He was battling for eighth position in the final race of the day when he was edged off the road on the run from Tower to the Jim Clark Esses, slid across the grass and was launched into the spectacular roll when the Audi dug into the ploughed section of the infield.

AmD Racing, which runs the Trade Price Cars squad, and BTCC body shell specialist Willie Poole Motorsport have already repaired the Audi, but Thompson has not been medically cleared for Snetterton.

Thompson, who leads the Jack Sears Trophy for drivers who have never taken an outright BTCC podium before the current season, plans to be back for the final round at Brands Hatch, but will be replaced at Snetterton by Mini Challenge racer Ethan Hammerton.

Twenty-year-old Hammerton has raced in the BTCC before, when he contested two rounds in 2018 with a Team Hard Volkswagen CC.

It means that the TPCR Audi squad will have an all-new line-up at Snetterton, where Hammerton will be joined by four-time Renault Clio UK Cup champion Paul Rivett, who is making his BTCC debut.

"It's really frustrating to not be able to race this weekend, particularly when Croft had been going so well," said Thompson.

"Scoring my best ever qualifying result and then taking two top-eight finishes meant it was my best weekend in the BTCC, but that got overshadowed by the incident in race three.

"As a driver, you always want to go out there and race and I was desperate to try and reward the team for all the work that has gone in to repairing the car, but this time I've got to listen to what the experts are saying and sit things out.

"Obviously that isn't ideal for me in terms of the Jack Sears Trophy, but the key thing is that I have points on the board and the guys who are chasing me don't, so it's still all to play for.

"Hopefully Paul and Ethan can take some points off my rivals, and my focus is on making sure I'm fully fit to come out and fight for the title when we get to Brands Hatch."

"I'm really excited to be given an unexpected opportunity to return to the BTCC, but I have to be realistic about my chances as I haven't done any testing and the first time I'll drive the Audi will be in practice on Saturday morning," said Hammerton.

"My aim is to improve my times in each session as I get used to the car, and hopefully we can move forwards in the three races – especially the final two when I don't have to run the extra weight that comes with being a new driver."

Hammerton is not the only addition to the BTCC grid at Snetterton.

GT racer Glynn Geddie, who was a series regular in 2014 with the United Autosports Toyota Avensis squad, will contest the final two rounds in the Team Hard VW raced already this year by Ollie Brown, Tom Onslow-Cole and Mike Bushell.

Related video

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Snetterton
Drivers Bobby Thompson
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Magnussen also announces Haas F1 team exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen also announces Haas F1 team exit

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

How an ICU lesson should guide F1's future engine path Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How an ICU lesson should guide F1's future engine path

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Nakagami secures multi-year LCR Honda deal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami secures multi-year LCR Honda deal

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point to receive FIA warning over Stroll's COVID case

Latest news

Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Motorsport.com news

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Thompson requires medical clearance after huge Croft shunt
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Thompson requires medical clearance after huge Croft shunt

W Series racer Jess Hawkins to make BTCC debut
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

W Series racer Jess Hawkins to make BTCC debut

Trending

1
Formula 1

Magnussen also announces Haas F1 team exit

2h
2
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg on standby for Racing Point in Portugal

1h
4
Formula 1

How an ICU lesson should guide F1's future engine path

1h
5
Supercars

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Latest news

Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round
BTCC

Concussion rules out Thompson from Snetterton BTCC round

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
BTCC

BTCC launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Thompson requires medical clearance after huge Croft shunt
BTCC

Thompson requires medical clearance after huge Croft shunt

W Series racer Jess Hawkins to make BTCC debut
BTCC

W Series racer Jess Hawkins to make BTCC debut

Croft BTCC: Ingram holds off charging Cammish for R3 win
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Ingram holds off charging Cammish for R3 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.