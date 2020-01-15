Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
Fernando Alonso's Toyota Hilux has been damaged in a double rollover during the 10th Dakar stage.
The Spaniard hit a dune at an awkward angle two kilometres into the 534-kilometre test, pitching he and Marc Coma's Hilux into a roll.
The car landed back on its wheels after two full revolutions, with initial fears that it would be too damaged to continue without a lengthy wait on outside assistance.
However Motorsport.com understands that Alonso and Coma have since removed the car's windscreen and have continued unaided, despite the suspension also taking a big hit.
The pair were sitting 10th heading into today’s stage.
More to follow
