Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

shares
comments
Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 15, 2020, 7:21 AM

Fernando Alonso's Toyota Hilux has been damaged in a double rollover during the 10th Dakar stage.

The Spaniard hit a dune at an awkward angle two kilometres into the 534-kilometre test, pitching he and Marc Coma's Hilux into a roll. 

The car landed back on its wheels after two full revolutions, with initial fears that it would be too damaged to continue without a lengthy wait on outside assistance.

However Motorsport.com understands that Alonso and Coma have since removed the car's windscreen and have continued unaided, despite the suspension also taking a big hit.

The pair were sitting 10th heading into today’s stage. 

More to follow

 

 

Next article
Dakar stewards issue "public warning" to cross-country champion

Previous article

Dakar stewards issue "public warning" to cross-country champion
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 10: Haradh - Shubaytah Starts in
04 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

2
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

3
IndyCar

Ganassi reveals Huski Chocolate as Ericsson’s primary sponsor

4
WRC

Gallery: Hyundai’s 2020 WRC challenger from all angles

5
Supercars

Bathurst winner battling devastating fires

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Trucks 01:52
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 03:20
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Cars and SSV 04:42
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 9 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Explore Falcons 02:11
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Falcons

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Jamie McCanney 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Jamie McCanney

Latest news

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage
DAKR

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

Dakar stewards issue "public warning" to cross-country champion
DAKR

Dakar stewards issue "public warning" to cross-country champion

Toyota: Dakar Mini duel "a much bigger fight" than expected
DAKR

Toyota: Dakar Mini duel "a much bigger fight" than expected

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Al-Attiyah wipes out Sainz's lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 9: Quintanilla quickest from Price

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.