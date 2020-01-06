Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Reactions

We feared Alonso’s Dakar was over, admits co-driver Coma

shares
comments
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 6, 2020, 9:22 PM

Fernando Alonso’s co-driver Marc Coma admits he thought their Dakar Rally “was over” when a wheel was ripped from their Toyota Hilux on Monday’s second stage and was left “30 meters behind us” in the desert.

Alonso had been enjoying a “just perfect” run until that point of the stage, but admits he was blinded by dust from two competitors ahead when he “hit a hole”. The impact tore off the left-front wheel, which the duo managed to repair on the spot, but lost over two hours in doing so.

“The moment we tore off the left front wheel it looked bad,” said Coma, who has won the Dakar five times on motorbikes. “We even thought our rally was over there. Luckily everything [we repaired] has been fitting [back together] well, without front brakes, and with a spare front suspension triangle that is less strong, which meant we had to slow down.”

Read Also:

Coma further explained: “After 50km we caught the car that started in front of us, and at that moment its dust was combined with that of a motorcycle, which deprived us of vision. We hit a ditch, and that made us lose the wheel.

“When we tore off the wheel, it remained 30 meters behind us. We had to change the suspension triangle, the shield, the steering wheel arm... We worked out there for two hours, and in the end we were able to restart.

“It was a day that we could’ve gone out of the rally, but we were able to save it and we’re happy. We had to put everything from our side, because if we didn't we would leave right there. We rowed together, and we have achieved it.”

Although Alonso finished 63rd on Monday, his Gazoo Racing team filed a repositioning request as per the regulations, and he has been cleared to start 46 places higher on the road – in 17th position among the regular car contenders.

This will reduce the amount of dust he’d otherwise have had to contend with.

Read Also:

Next article
Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver

Previous article

Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver

Next article

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Marc Coma
Author Charles Bradley

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 3: Neom - Neom Starts in
06 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
49 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 risks being slower than F2 in 2021 - Racing Point

14m
2
Dakar

We feared Alonso’s Dakar was over, admits co-driver Coma

3
Supercars

McLaughlin bushfire relief auction nearing $50,000

4
Formula 1

Williams needed to hit "rock bottom" to rise up again

5
Endurance

Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 02:14
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Cars and SSV 03:23
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Trucks 01:46
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Fernando Alonso 01:58
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Fernando Alonso

Latest news

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort
DAKR

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort

We feared Alonso’s Dakar was over, admits co-driver Coma
DAKR

We feared Alonso’s Dakar was over, admits co-driver Coma

Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver
DAKR

Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes
DAKR

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash
DAKR

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.